Friday’s Scores

Albert Einstein 38, Wheaton 0
Broadneck 42, Annapolis 0
Col. Richardson 42, Kent County 0
Dunbar 60, Reginald Lewis 0
Dundalk 42, Catonsville 7
Elkton 55, North East 0
Frederick 49, Walkersville 28
Gilman 47, Archbishop Curley 40
Hereford 34, Woodlawn 6
Kenwood 46, Randallstown 0
Leonardtown 20, Chopticon 0
Linganore 49, Tuscarora 6
Middletown 42, Urbana 27
Oakdale 47, Gwynn Park 0
Old Mill 49, Meade 6
Paint Branch 28, Blake 0
Pasadena Chesapeake 26, Crofton 0
Perry Hall 14, Dulaney 6
Potomac def. Friendly, forfeit
Smithsburg 36, Clear Spring 0
South Carroll 47, Winters Mill 7
St. Charles 51, Great Mills 0
Wicomico 28, Cambridge/SD 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
