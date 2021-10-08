Friday’s Scores

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
October 8, 2021 9:11 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Albert Einstein 38, Wheaton 0

Broadneck 42, Annapolis 0

Col. Richardson 42, Kent County 0

Dunbar 60, Reginald Lewis 0

Dundalk 42, Catonsville 7

Elkton 55, North East 0

Frederick 49, Walkersville 28

Gilman 47, Archbishop Curley 40

Hereford 34, Woodlawn 6

Kenwood 46, Randallstown 0

Leonardtown 20, Chopticon 0

Linganore 49, Tuscarora 6

Middletown 42, Urbana 27

Oakdale 47, Gwynn Park 0

Old Mill 49, Meade 6

Paint Branch 28, Blake 0

Pasadena Chesapeake 26, Crofton 0

Perry Hall 14, Dulaney 6

Potomac def. Friendly, forfeit

Smithsburg 36, Clear Spring 0

South Carroll 47, Winters Mill 7

St. Charles 51, Great Mills 0

Wicomico 28, Cambridge/SD 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

