Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
October 15, 2021 9:11 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Col. Richardson 44, Nandua, Va. 0

Great Mills 26, Leonardtown 14

Green Street Academy 32, Surrattsville 12

Kent Island 38, North Caroline 14

Kenwood 30, Overlea 20

Laurel 63, Hyattsville Northwestern 0

Linganore 28, Frederick 14

Milford Mill 51, Randallstown 0

Paint Branch 57, Northwood 0

Quince Orchard 51, Gaithersburg 12

South Carroll 28, Liberty 23

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

