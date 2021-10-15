Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Col. Richardson 44, Nandua, Va. 0
Great Mills 26, Leonardtown 14
Green Street Academy 32, Surrattsville 12
Kent Island 38, North Caroline 14
Kenwood 30, Overlea 20
Laurel 63, Hyattsville Northwestern 0
Linganore 28, Frederick 14
Milford Mill 51, Randallstown 0
Paint Branch 57, Northwood 0
Quince Orchard 51, Gaithersburg 12
South Carroll 28, Liberty 23
