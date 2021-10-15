Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada Forest Hills Eastern 28, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 13
Addison 52, Napoleon 34
Adrian Madison 60, Dearborn Advanced Technology 0
Alma 42, Bridgeport 0
Bedford 62, Ann Arbor Skyline 28
Berrien Springs 26, Niles Brandywine 6
Boyne City 48, Elk Rapids 0
Britton-Deerfield 75, Holgate, Ohio 0
Brownstown Woodhaven 43, Southgate Anderson 7
Cadillac 10, Portland 7
Caledonia 42, Jenison 7
Cassopolis def. Lakeview, forfeit
Charlevoix 28, Mancelona 20
Chelsea 24, St. Joseph 14
Clare 34, Harrison 6
Clarkston 33, Birmingham Groves 8
Clinton 43, Onsted 6
Clinton Township Clintondale 34, Detroit University Science 0
Croswell-Lexington 30, Armada 14
DeWitt 50, Lansing Waverly 0
Dearborn 13, Dearborn Fordson 10
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 14, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 12
Delton Kellogg 42, Allegan 14
Detroit Voyageur def. Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy, forfeit
Edwardsburg 69, Dowagiac Union 0
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 21, Bad Axe 20
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 21, Utica Eisenhower 17
Freeland 42, Birch Run 12
Fruitport 22, Allendale 14
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 41, Cedar Springs 40
Grand Rapids Christian 43, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 9
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 31, Byron Center 0
Grandville 44, Hudsonville 36
Gwinn def. West Iron County, forfeit
Hart 70, Shelby 12
Haslett 16, Dearborn Divine Child 3
Holton def. Wyoming Lee, forfeit
Hopkins 38, Frankfort 18
Howell 21, Brighton 14
Hudsonville Unity Christian 69, Coopersville 7
Ida 46, Blissfield 20
Jonesville 48, Hanover-Horton 16
Lake Fenton 42, Fenton 6
Lake Orion 35, Birmingham Seaholm 6
Lansing Catholic def. Fowlerville, forfeit
Lawton 52, Schoolcraft 0
Lowell 42, Greenville 16
Ludington 35, Morley-Stanwood 6
Lutheran Westland 29, Burton Bendle 6
Macomb Lutheran North 42, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 0
Manistee 56, Hesperia 0
Maple City Glen Lake 39, Kalkaska 8
Marine City 63, Warren Lincoln 0
Martin 58, Marcellus 0
Mason 49, Jackson 8
Michigan Center 48, East Jackson 0
Midland Dow 14, Bay City Central 0
Millington 15, Ithaca 14
Morrice 46, Kingston 0
Mount Pleasant 31, Bay City Western 16
Muskegon 47, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 21
Muskegon Mona Shores 76, Holland 24
Negaunee 26, Houghton 6
New Lothrop 49, Chesaning 6
North Central def. Bessemer, forfeit
North Muskegon 35, Mason County Central 0
Novi 31, Northville 9
Oakridge High School 43, Ravenna 36
Olivet 20, Williamston 19
Oxford 33, Rochester 14
Pontiac ND 47, Flint Beecher 0
Portage Central 41, Battle Creek Central 16
Reed City 46, Fremont 21
Riverview 52, Grosse Ile 14
Rochester Adams 40, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 20
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 12, Burton Bentley 0
Rockford 62, Holland West Ottawa 14
Rogers City 36, Mio-Au Sable 28
Romeo 54, Port Huron Northern 7
Saginaw Swan Valley 6, Bay City John Glenn 0, OT
Sault Ste Marie 22, Benzie Central 0
South Haven def. Comstock, forfeit
Sparta 49, Grandville Calvin Christian 7
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 36, Eastpointe East Detroit 0
Stanton Central Montcalm 25, Grant 21
Stephenson 36, Ontonagon 16
Sterling Heights Stevenson 42, Utica Ford 7
Sterling Heights def. Warren Cousino HS, forfeit
Sturgis 40, Adrian 14
Traverse City Central 56, Birmingham Brother Rice 13
Troy 10, Berkley 7
Troy Athens 41, Detroit Renaissance 6
Ubly 59, Brown City 0
Walled Lake Western 42, Waterford Kettering 13
Watervliet def. Coloma, forfeit
Whiteford 46, Summerfield 0
Zeeland West 48, Zeeland East 21
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments