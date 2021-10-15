Friday’s Scores

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
October 15, 2021 9:30 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Amelia County 40, Cumberland 12

Appomattox 71, Nelson County 0

Benedictine 21, Collegiate-Richmond 7

Bluefield, W.Va. 57, Tazewell 14

Carroll County 21, Patrick County 12

Central – Wise 31, Union 7

Col. Richardson, Md. 44, Nandua 0

Dinwiddie 49, Petersburg 6

E.C. Glass 48, Jefferson Forest 7

Eastern Montgomery 28, Bath County 6

Fishburne Military 37, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 0

Franklin County 41, William Byrd 23

Freedom (South Riding) 13, Osbourn Park 6

Galax 35, George Wythe-Wytheville 0

Giles 21, Grayson County 20

Glen Allen 41, Fauquier 0

Glenvar 63, Alleghany 8

Goochland 55, Monticello 3

Green Run 35, Bayside 0

Hayfield 52, Annandale 0

Independence 29, Briar Woods 6

James Madison 21, Centreville 17

Kettle Run 47, Millbrook 16

King George 37, Chancellor 0

Liberty Christian 49, Heritage-Lynchburg 10

Loudoun County 42, Lightridge 7

Loudoun Valley 45, Rock Ridge 6

Nansemond River 21, Deep Creek 14

Nansemond-Suffolk 42, Norfolk Academy 37

Norcom 21, Booker T. Washington 18

North Cross 28, St. Michael The Archangel Catholic, Kan. 7

Nottoway 26, Buckingham County 8

Orange County 20, Fluvanna 7

Oscar Smith 49, King’s Fork High School 7

Patrick Henry-Ashland 22, Armstrong 6

Patriot 36, Osbourn 0

Pulaski County 49, Blacksburg 7

Richlands 49, Marion 14

Ridgeview 50, John Battle 0

South County 41, West Springfield 3

Spotsylvania 18, Eastern View 16

Strasburg 27, Madison County 7

Western Branch 56, Hickory 13

Woodgrove 16, Potomac Falls 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

