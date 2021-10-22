Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 42, Ridgeview 12
Albemarle 21, Goochland 0
Appomattox 55, Chatham 27
Battlefield 53, Osbourn Park 0
Benedictine 26, Avalon, Md. 6
Booker T. Washington 49, Granby 14
Brentsville 28, Riverside 7
Broad Run def. Rock Ridge, forfeit
Broadway 42, Rockbridge County 0
Brookville 36, Amherst County 21
Buckingham County 19, Amelia County 13
Carroll County 31, Alleghany 27
Central – Wise 72, Lee High 21
Centreville 27, South Lakes 13
Chancellor 46, Caroline 0
Chantilly 21, Oakton 7
Christchurch 20, Isle of Wight Academy 17
Christiansburg 37, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 14
Clarke County 28, East Rockingham 14
Collegiate-Richmond 23, Fork Union Prep 21
Courtland 46, Culpeper 0
Dan River 35, Nelson County 0
Dinwiddie 49, Prince George 8
E.C. Glass 40, Rustburg 12
Franklin County 42, William Fleming 35
Freedom (W) 54, Potomac 14
GW-Danville 21, Bassett 7
Gar-Field 13, C.D. Hylton 0
Gate City 42, John Battle 6
George Marshall 26, Langley 21
Giles 21, James River-Buchanan 14
Graham 58, Pulaski County 18
Grayson County 21, Fort Chiswell 7
Green Run 60, Princess Anne 0
Greensville County 52, Windsor 16
Gretna 36, Altavista 8
Halifax County 42, Patrick County 32
Harrisonburg 40, Turner Ashby 21
Hayfield 62, John R. Lewis 0
Heritage-Lynchburg 61, Jefferson Forest 8
Hermitage 41, Mills Godwin 13
Hopewell 28, Meadowbrook 0
J.I. Burton 34, Castlewood 13
James Madison 34, Westfield 0
James Robinson 69, W.T. Woodson 27
James Wood 23, Fauquier 0
K&Q Central 16, West Point 0
Kecoughtan 71, Denbigh 0
Kempsville 33, Bayside 3
Kenston Forest def. The Covenant School, forfeit
Kettle Run 47, John Handley 34
King George 39, Eastern View 0
King William 56, Mechanicsville High School 35
King’s Fork High School 56, Hickory 10
Lafayette 45, Jamestown 7
Lake Braddock 34, Fairfax 27
Lancaster 63, Essex 0
Liberty Christian 49, Liberty-Bedford 14
Lloyd Bird 24, Powhatan 23
Lord Botetourt 36, Northside 15
Loudoun County 28, Independence 7
Loudoun Valley 38, Lightridge 13
Madison County 42, Park View-Sterling 18
Manchester 42, Cosby 7
Massaponax 55, Stafford 26
Matoaca 28, Colonial Heights 6
McLean 28, Herndon 21
Mount Vernon 37, Edison 0
Mountain View 41, Brooke Point 16
Nandua 7, Arcadia 0
North Cross 48, Fishburne Military 0
Northampton 50, Snow Hill, Md. 20
Nottoway 57, Prince Edward County 22
Orange County 35, Monticello 0
Osbourn 33, John Champe 24
Oscar Smith 51, Nansemond River 13
Parry McCluer 35, Covington 6
Patrick Henry-Ashland 35, Hanover 27
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 27, Honaker 21
Patriot 52, Freedom (South Riding) 15
Phoebus 43, Woodside 0
Poquoson 49, Bruton 7
Portsmouth Christian 39, Hargrave Military 7
Potomac Falls 20, Briar Woods 7
Radford 42, Floyd County 7
Riverbend 6, Colonial Forge 0
Riverheads 56, Fort Defiance 7
Salem 35, Cave Spring 0
Salem-Va. Beach 27, Kellam 13
Skyline 68, Manassas Park 0
Spotsylvania 33, James Monroe 6
Staunton River 26, William Byrd 21
Stone Bridge 34, Woodgrove 14
Strasburg 20, Luray 0
Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 0
Tabb 21, New Kent 7
Thomas Dale 41, Petersburg 8
Tuscarora 49, Dominion 0
Twin Springs def. Jenkins, Ky., forfeit
Union 49, Richlands 27
Warhill 42, Grafton 0
Warren County 13, William Monroe 3
Waynesboro 38, Spotswood 27
West Potomac 36, South County 21
Western Albemarle 8, Fluvanna 0, OT
Western Branch 21, Deep Creek 14
Woodbridge 19, Colgan 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Annandale vs. Falls Church, ccd.
Bath County vs. Craig County, ppd.
Madison County vs. Mountain View High School, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments