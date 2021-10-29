Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen 28, C. Milton Wright 21
Albert Einstein 46, Northwood 0
Dunbar 32, Patterson 24
Franklin 82, Woodlawn 0
Gilman 32, Concordia Prep 0
Liberty 21, Century 7
Paint Branch 54, Watkins Mill 0
Pallotti 55, Fork Union Prep, Va. 20
Quince Orchard 38, Clarksburg 6
Seneca Valley 10, Damascus 7
Sherwood 23, Magruder 7
South Hagerstown 28, North Hagerstown 7
Stephen Decatur 58, Snow Hill 0
Westminster 42, Winters Mill 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Arundel vs. Middletown, Del., ccd.
Dundalk vs. Patapsco, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
