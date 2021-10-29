Friday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
October 29, 2021 8:48 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen 28, C. Milton Wright 21

Albert Einstein 46, Northwood 0

Dunbar 32, Patterson 24

Franklin 82, Woodlawn 0

Gilman 32, Concordia Prep 0

Liberty 21, Century 7

Paint Branch 54, Watkins Mill 0

Pallotti 55, Fork Union Prep, Va. 20

Quince Orchard 38, Clarksburg 6

Seneca Valley 10, Damascus 7

Sherwood 23, Magruder 7

South Hagerstown 28, North Hagerstown 7

Stephen Decatur 58, Snow Hill 0

Westminster 42, Winters Mill 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arundel vs. Middletown, Del., ccd.

Dundalk vs. Patapsco, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

