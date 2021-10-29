Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 23, Union 0
Bassett 61, Halifax County 14
Bluefield, W.Va. 21, Ridgeview 19
Broad Run 35, Loudoun County 3
Central – Wise 28, Gate City 0
Collegiate-Richmond 21, Norfolk Academy 14
Colonial Forge 35, Brooke Point 27
Dinwiddie 51, Meadowbrook 0
Dominion 27, Rock Ridge 16
E.C. Glass 42, Brookville 7
Forest Park 62, Colgan 14
GW-Danville 28, Magna Vista 10
George Wythe-Wytheville 35, Grayson County 6
Green Run 39, Frank Cox 21
Hampton 27, Kecoughtan 7
Hanover 13, Henrico 12
Highland Springs 28, Atlee 7
James Madison 34, South Lakes 6
K&Q Central 40, Middlesex 0
King William 38, West Point 0
Lafayette 49, Poquoson 15
Landstown 26, Princess Anne 6
Liberty Christian 42, Amherst County 7
Lord Botetourt 49, Franklin County 28
Maury 47, Booker T. Washington 0
Nansemond River 35, Grassfield 0
Narrows 38, Craig County 6
Northside 27, William Byrd 0
Oscar Smith 48, Western Branch 0
Pallotti, Md. 55, Fork Union Prep 20
Parry McCluer 49, Bath County 0
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 14, Chilhowie 10
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, Pulaski County 13
Pikeville, Ky. def. Castlewood, forfeit
Rustburg 34, Jefferson Forest 21
Salem 42, Hidden Valley 14
Sherando 13, Fauquier 12
Southampton Academy 72, Brunswick Academy 39
Tabb 40, Bruton 7
Tallwood 13, Kellam 12
Twin Springs 16, Thomas Walker 12
Western Albemarle 41, Monticello 6
Westfield 14, Chantilly 13
William Fleming 42, Staunton River 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com
Information from: ScoreStream Inc.
