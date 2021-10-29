Friday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
October 29, 2021 9:32 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 23, Union 0

Bassett 61, Halifax County 14

Bluefield, W.Va. 21, Ridgeview 19

Broad Run 35, Loudoun County 3

Central – Wise 28, Gate City 0

Collegiate-Richmond 21, Norfolk Academy 14

Colonial Forge 35, Brooke Point 27

Dinwiddie 51, Meadowbrook 0

Dominion 27, Rock Ridge 16

E.C. Glass 42, Brookville 7

Forest Park 62, Colgan 14

GW-Danville 28, Magna Vista 10

George Wythe-Wytheville 35, Grayson County 6

Green Run 39, Frank Cox 21

Hampton 27, Kecoughtan 7

Hanover 13, Henrico 12

Highland Springs 28, Atlee 7

James Madison 34, South Lakes 6

K&Q Central 40, Middlesex 0

King William 38, West Point 0

Lafayette 49, Poquoson 15

Landstown 26, Princess Anne 6

Liberty Christian 42, Amherst County 7

Lord Botetourt 49, Franklin County 28

Maury 47, Booker T. Washington 0

Nansemond River 35, Grassfield 0

Narrows 38, Craig County 6

Northside 27, William Byrd 0

Oscar Smith 48, Western Branch 0

Pallotti, Md. 55, Fork Union Prep 20

Parry McCluer 49, Bath County 0

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 14, Chilhowie 10

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, Pulaski County 13

Pikeville, Ky. def. Castlewood, forfeit

Rustburg 34, Jefferson Forest 21

Salem 42, Hidden Valley 14

Sherando 13, Fauquier 12

Southampton Academy 72, Brunswick Academy 39

Tabb 40, Bruton 7

Tallwood 13, Kellam 12

Twin Springs 16, Thomas Walker 12

Western Albemarle 41, Monticello 6

Westfield 14, Chantilly 13

William Fleming 42, Staunton River 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

