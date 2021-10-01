Friday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
October 1, 2021
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Isaac Mattson from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Alexander Wells to Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Ryan Tepera from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Mike Wright for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed INF Vimael Machin on the 10-day IL. Selected INF Pete Kozma from Las Vegas and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of RHP Spencer Strider from Gwinnett (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to Gwinnett. Placed RHP Edgar Santana on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 28. Recalled LHP Dylan Lee from Gwinnett.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated 3B Joe Panik and RHP Luis Madero for assignment. Placed RF Jesus Sanchez and RHP Edward Cabrera on the 10-day IL. Transferred 3B Jon Berti from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Adam Wainwright on a one-year contract for 2022.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley on the practice squad injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Returned G Keaton Sutherland to the practice squad from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Claimed DL Eric Banks off waivers from Los Angeles Chargers.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Zach Cunningham and DL Ross Blacklock on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DL Joe Gaziano to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed OL Michael Deiter on injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed RB James White on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted OLB Sharif French and DL Woodrow Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed DL Larrell Murchison on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated WR Curtis Samuel from injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned Ds Kevin Czuczman, Joe Hicketts, Dakota Mermin and F Mason Shaw to Iowa (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned Fs Anthony Greco, Ty Ronning, Tim Gettinger, F/C Ty Ronning, D Anthony Bitetto and G Keith Kinkaid to Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed F Morgan Adams-Moisan to a one-year contract.

