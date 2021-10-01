Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Isaac Mattson from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Alexander Wells to Norfolk.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Ryan Tepera from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Mike Wright for assignment.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP James Karinchak from Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed 2B Owen Miller on the bereavement list.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Tyler Zuber to Omaha (Triple-A East). Recalled C Sebastian Rivero from Omaha.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed INF Vimael Machin on the 10-day IL. Selected INF Pete Kozma from Las Vegas and agreed to terms on a major league contract.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of RHP Spencer Strider from Gwinnett (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to Gwinnett. Placed RHP Edgar Santana on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 28. Recalled LHP Dylan Lee from Gwinnett.
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contracts of CF Johneshwy Fargas and SS Tyler Ladendorf from Iowa (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Cory Abbott from Iowa. Placed RF Nick Martin and 2B David Bote on the 10-day IL. Placed 2B Nico Hoerner on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 28.
MIAMI MARLINS — Designated 3B Joe Panik and RHP Luis Madero for assignment. Placed RF Jesus Sanchez and RHP Edward Cabrera on the 10-day IL. Transferred 3B Jon Berti from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled LF Brian Miller from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Selected the contracts of 3B Deven Marrero and RHPs Preston Guilmet and Andrew Bellatti from Jacksonville.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Miguel Sanchez to Nashville (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Hunter Strickland from the paternity list.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Shea Spitzbarth from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to Indianapolis.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Adam Wainwright on a one-year contract for 2022.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contract of RHP Pedro Avila from El Paso (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Shaun Anderson to El Paso. Transferred C Austin Nola from the 10-day to the 60-day IL.
SAN FRANCISO GIANTS — Placed LHP Scott Kazmir on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Sammy Long from Sacramento (Triple-A West).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley on the practice squad injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Returned G Keaton Sutherland to the practice squad from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Claimed DL Eric Banks off waivers from Los Angeles Chargers.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Zach Cunningham and DL Ross Blacklock on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DL Joe Gaziano to the active roster.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed OL Michael Deiter on injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed RB James White on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted OLB Sharif French and DL Woodrow Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed DL Larrell Murchison on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated WR Curtis Samuel from injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned Ds Dysin Mayo and Cam Dineen, C Blake Spears and F Hudson Fasching to Tucson (AHL).
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned G Callum Booth to Providence (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Colton Poolman and C Luke Philp to Stockton (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned G Hunter Miskato to Colorado (AHL). Waived G Alex Lyon.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned G Cameron Johnson to Cleveland (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed C Colton Dach to a three-year, entry-level contract.
DALLAS STARS — Waived D Ben Gleason and C Joel L’Esperance.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Waived C Zac Dalpe, D Noah Juulsen and G Sam Montembeault.
MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned Ds Kevin Czuczman, Joe Hicketts, Dakota Mermin, Fs Mason Shaw, Will Bitten and Cs Dominic Turgion and Joseph Cramarossa to Iowa Wild (AHL). Assigned D Fedor Gordeev to Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned Ds Xavier Ouellet and Louie Belpedio to Laval (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Waived D Taylor Fedun.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned Fs Anthony Greco, Jonny Brodzinski, Ty Ronning, Tim Gettinger, D Anthony Bitetto and G Keith Kinkaid to Hartford (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Waived Fs Jayden Halbgewachs, Nick Merkley, C Joel Kellman and D Jaycob Megna.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed C Braeden Kressler to a three-year entry-level contract.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Re-signed C Elias Pettersson to a three-year contract. Agreed to terms with D Quinn Hughes on a six-year contract extension.
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed F Morgan Adams-Moisan to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Loaned M Blake Bodily to San Diego (USL).
