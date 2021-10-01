Trending:
Friday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 10:32 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Isaac Mattson from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Alexander Wells to Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Ryan Tepera from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Mike Wright for assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP James Karinchak from Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed 2B Owen Miller on the bereavement list.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Tyler Zuber to Omaha (Triple-A East). Recalled C Sebastian Rivero from Omaha.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed INF Vimael Machin on the 10-day IL. Selected INF Pete Kozma from Las Vegas and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of RHP Spencer Strider from Gwinnett (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to Gwinnett. Placed RHP Edgar Santana on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 28. Recalled LHP Dylan Lee from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contracts of CF Johneshwy Fargas and SS Tyler Ladendorf from Iowa (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Cory Abbott from Iowa. Placed RF Nick Martin and 2B David Bote on the 10-day IL. Placed 2B Nico Hoerner on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 28.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated 3B Joe Panik and RHP Luis Madero for assignment. Placed RF Jesus Sanchez and RHP Edward Cabrera on the 10-day IL. Transferred 3B Jon Berti from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled LF Brian Miller from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Selected the contracts of 3B Deven Marrero and RHPs Preston Guilmet and Andrew Bellatti from Jacksonville.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Miguel Sanchez to Nashville (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Hunter Strickland from the paternity list.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Shea Spitzbarth from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Adam Wainwright on a one-year contract for 2022.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contract of RHP Pedro Avila from El Paso (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Shaun Anderson to El Paso. Transferred C Austin Nola from the 10-day to the 60-day IL.

SAN FRANCISO GIANTS — Placed LHP Scott Kazmir on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Sammy Long from Sacramento (Triple-A West).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley on the practice squad injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Returned G Keaton Sutherland to the practice squad from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Claimed DL Eric Banks off waivers from Los Angeles Chargers.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Zach Cunningham and DL Ross Blacklock on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DL Joe Gaziano to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed OL Michael Deiter on injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed RB James White on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted OLB Sharif French and DL Woodrow Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed DL Larrell Murchison on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated WR Curtis Samuel from injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned Ds Dysin Mayo and Cam Dineen, C Blake Spears and F Hudson Fasching to Tucson (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned G Callum Booth to Providence (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Colton Poolman and C Luke Philp to Stockton (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned G Hunter Miskato to Colorado (AHL). Waived G Alex Lyon.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned G Cameron Johnson to Cleveland (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed C Colton Dach to a three-year, entry-level contract.

DALLAS STARS — Waived D Ben Gleason and C Joel L’Esperance.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Waived C Zac Dalpe, D Noah Juulsen and G Sam Montembeault.

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned Ds Kevin Czuczman, Joe Hicketts, Dakota Mermin, Fs Mason Shaw, Will Bitten and Cs Dominic Turgion and Joseph Cramarossa to Iowa Wild (AHL). Assigned D Fedor Gordeev to Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned Ds Xavier Ouellet and Louie Belpedio to Laval (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Waived D Taylor Fedun.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned Fs Anthony Greco, Jonny Brodzinski, Ty Ronning, Tim Gettinger, D Anthony Bitetto and G Keith Kinkaid to Hartford (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Waived Fs Jayden Halbgewachs, Nick Merkley, C Joel Kellman and D Jaycob Megna.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed C Braeden Kressler to a three-year entry-level contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Re-signed C Elias Pettersson to a three-year contract. Agreed to terms with D Quinn Hughes on a six-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed F Morgan Adams-Moisan to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Loaned M Blake Bodily to San Diego (USL).

