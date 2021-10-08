Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Brody Koerner outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Released LHP Andrew Heaney as a free agent after refusing an outright assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reassigned RHPs Chirs Martin, Richard Rodriguez, Spencer Strider and Touki Toussaint to the minor leagues. Selected the contract of LF Terrance Gore from Gwinnett (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated C Stephen Vogt for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Walker Buehler and LHP David Price. Reassigned RF Zach Mckinstry and LF Luke Raley to the minor leagues.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reassigned LHPs Brett Anderson, Brent Suter, Daniel Norris, RHPs Colin Rea and Devin Williams to the minor leagues. Reinstated RHP Jake Cousins from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Luke Maile from Nashville (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned RHPs Johnny Cueto, Jay Jackson and 1B Brandon Belt to the minor leagues.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Brady Dragmire to the active list. Placed RHP Anderson DeLeon on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed OL Justin Murray on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed G Xavier Su’a-Filo on injured reserve. Activated S Ricardo Allen from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Elijah Lee from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived DE Joe Jackson.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OL Austen Pleasants to the practice squad. Placed OL Badara Traore on the practice squad injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted DL Amani Bledsoe, LB Joe Jones and OL Corey Levin from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Jaylon Brown, WR Racey Mcmath, OL Aaron Brewer and TE Tommy Hudson on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned LW Bokondji Imama and G Josef Korenar to Tucson (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Ds, Brian Lashoff, Ryan Murphy and F Chase Pearson to Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Re-signed F Aleksander Barkov to an eight-year contract extension.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Nikita Okhotiuk to Utica (AHL). Placed F Chase DeLeo on waivers. Cleared F A.J. Greer off waivers and assigned to Utica. Released F Mark Jankowksi from his player tryout contract (PTO). Signed F Frederik Gauthier to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended Sporting Kansas City F Felipe Hernandez without pay for the remainder of the 2021 season due to violations of the league’s gambling integrity standards of conduct.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D Aime Mabika on a short-term hardship loan from Fort Lauderdale (USL Championship) for match against New York Bulls on October 9th.

