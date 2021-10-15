Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
October 15, 2021 10:31 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated LHP Darwinzon Hernandez. Reassigned RHPs Matt Barnes, Hirokazu Sawamura and LHP Austin Davis to the minor leagues.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHPs Jake Odorizzi and LHP Blake Taylor. Reassigned C Garret Stubbs and RHP Lance McCullers Jr. to the minor leagues.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Alejandro Manzano on a minor league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Carter Hawkins general manager.

        Insight by Confluent: Learn about how agencies are benefitting from that concept of data-in-motion to improve mission outcomes in this exclusive e-book.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated 1B Brandon Belt, RHPs Johnny Cueto, Jay Jackson, John Brebbia, Gregory Santos, LHPs Scott Kazmir, Tony Watson, Sammy Long, Caleb Baragar, 3B Jason Vosler, SSs Thairo Estrada, Maurico Dubon, RF Jaylin Davis and C Joey Bart.

BASKETEBALL
National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCEKTS — Converted the contract of G Daishen Nix to a two-way contract.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed general manager Jon Horst to a multi-year contract extension.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Waived F Brian Bowen II, Gs Matt Lewis, Isaiah Miller and F Chris Silva. Signed F Vince Edwards.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired TE Zach Ertz from Philadelphia in exchange for CB Tay Gowan and a fifth-round selection in the 2022 draft pending passing of physicals. Announced head coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and DT Zach Allen will miss Sunday’s game at Cleveland after testing positive for Covid-19.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Sheldrick REdwine to the practice squad. Released S Doug Middleton from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated G Jackson Carman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated WR Jarvis Landry return from injured reserve to practice.

        Read more: Sports News

DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Dorey Ballentine on injured reserve. Signed CB Shakur Brown to the practice squad. Released OT Darrin Paulo from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Malik Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Zack Bailey to the practice squad. Released T Anthony Coyle from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed LB Justin Hilliard on injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed QB Russell Wilson on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed LB Jared Norris on injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Re-signed D Charlie McAvoy to an eight-year extension.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned RW Yegor Chinakhov to Cleveland (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned C Maxim Mamin and D Chase Priskie to Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Waived D Christian Wolanin.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned C Jackson Cates to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined FC Dallas D Ryan Hollingshead an undisclosed amount for violation of the league’s public criticism policy in a match against Minnesota on Oct. 2.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|13 2021 Climate Leadership Awards &...
10|13 Interface 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing