Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|American League
|National League
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed TE Jimmy Graham on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OL Coy Cronk to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated K Brett Kern from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mathieu Olvier to Milwaukee (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Cal Foote to Syracuse (AHL) for conditioning.
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released D Matt Murphy from player tryout contract.
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Acquired LW Blake Christensen. Recalled RW Nic Pierog from loan to Worcester (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed RW Tyler Bird, C Tristin Langan and D Jesse Lees to amateur player tryout contracts.
UTICA COMETS — Recalled D Joe Masonius from loan to Adirondack (ECHL).
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired C Tyler Mosienko.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired Fs Mathias Laferriere and Keean Washkurak from Springfield (AHL).
|SOCCER
|USL Championship
|USL W League
MORRIS ELITE SC — Named Stephanie Savino head coach.
