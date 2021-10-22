On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Friday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
October 22, 2021 3:05 pm
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
American League
National League
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed TE Jimmy Graham on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OL Coy Cronk to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated K Brett Kern from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mathieu Olvier to Milwaukee (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Cal Foote to Syracuse (AHL) for conditioning.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released D Matt Murphy from player tryout contract.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Acquired LW Blake Christensen. Recalled RW Nic Pierog from loan to Worcester (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed RW Tyler Bird, C Tristin Langan and D Jesse Lees to amateur player tryout contracts.

East Coast Hockey League

UTICA COMETS — Recalled D Joe Masonius from loan to Adirondack (ECHL).

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired C Tyler Mosienko.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired Fs Mathias Laferriere and Keean Washkurak from Springfield (AHL).

SOCCER
USL Championship
USL W League

MORRIS ELITE SC — Named Stephanie Savino head coach.

