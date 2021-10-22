Friday’s Transactions

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent INF/OFs Sam Haggerty, Shed Long Jr., RHP Darren McCaughan, and OF Marcus Wilson outright to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Sent RHP Ryan Weber outright to Tacoma, but he declined and elected free agency.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed RHP Ljay Newsome off waivers from Seattle.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LB Kylie Fitts on injured reserve.
ATLANTA FLACONS — Placed RB Dante Fowler on injured reserve. Signed K Elliott Fry to the practice squad. Released S Dwayne Johnson from the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated DB Myles Hartsfield return from injured reserve to practice.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed TE Jimmy Graham on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OL Coy Cronk to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed WR K.J. Hill to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designated RB Rashaad Penny return from injured reserve to practice.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated K Brett Kern from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mathieu Olvier to Milwaukee (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Cal Foote to Syracuse (AHL) for conditioning.
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released D Matt Murphy from player tryout contract.
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Returned G Evan Fitzpatrick on loan to Greenville (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Reassigned D Jake McLaughlin and F Robert Carpenter to Florida (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Acquired LW Blake Christensen. Recalled RW Nic Pierog from loan to Worcester (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed RW Tyler Bird, C Tristin Langan and D Jesse Lees to amateur player tryout contracts.
UTICA COMETS — Recalled D Joe Masonius from loan to Adirondack (ECHL).
ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired D Zach Wilkie. Suspended and removed D Miles Liberati.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Zach Remers. Placed D Cam Bakker on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Claimed F Lincoln Griffin from Indy.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired C Tyler Mosienko.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Brendan Soucie from reserve. Placed F Nathan Noel on reserve.
WICHITA NAILERS — Acquired G Tyler Johnson and F Kasey Kulczycki.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired Fs Mathias Laferriere and Keean Washkurak from Springfield (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D Aime Mabika on a short-term loan due to extreme hardship eligibility.
REAL SALT LAKE — Suspended D Noah Powder for three games follwoing on Oct. 20 court disposition of impaired driving.
MORRIS ELITE SC — Named Stephanie Savino head coach.
