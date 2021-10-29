Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL National League

NEW YORK METS — Sent INF/OF José Martínez, RHP Corey Oswalt, INF José Peraza and RHP Robert Stock outright to Triple-A Syracuse. All four players declined the assignment and elected free agency.

MINOR LEAGUE Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Acquired RHP Austin Dubsky from Idaho Falls (PL).

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Trent Johnson.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Mike Blanchard.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Announced Atlanta Hawks G Trae Young has been fined for making contact with an official in a October 28 loss to Washington.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated DL Corey Peters from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released OL Zack Johnson.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed K Elliott Fry to the practice squad. Released OL Ryan Neuzil from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Willie Snead to the practice squad. Placed DL Frank Herron on the practice squad injured list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DE Khalid Kareem from injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated LB Robert Quinn and OT Elijah Wilkinson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OL Germain Ifedi on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad. Designated C Nick Harris for return from injured reserve. Waived T Alex Taylor. Announced run game coordinator and running back coach Stump Mitchell will be out indefinitely for medical reasons and his coaching duties will be handled by assistant coach Ryan Cordell and senior offensive assistant Kevin Rogers.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed DL Eric Banks to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Announced RB Kylin Hill and TE Robert Tonyan will be out for the season with knee injuries.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Jaylen Samuels to the practice squad. Signed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc to the active roster.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed DT Jay Tufele on injured reserve. Signed OL K.C. McDermott to the active roster.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed CB Josh Jackson to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB Mark Ingram to a one-year extension.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed RB Miles Sanders on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced DL Javon Kinlaw is out for the season following knee surgery.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed RB Darrynton Evans on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Vinni Lettieri from San Diego (AHL). Sent C Mason McTavish to Sab diego (AHL) for conditioning.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled Ds Calen Addison, LW Adam Beckman and Jon Lizotte from Iowa (AHL) loans. Placed F Jordan Greenway on injured reserve.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D Michael Vukojevic to Adirondack (ECHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Returned RW Kasper Bjorkqvist to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on loan.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned G Colten Ellis from Worcester (ECHL) to Springfield (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Loaned F Alex Steeves to Toronto (AHL). Signed D Morgan Rielly to a Eight-year contract extension. Waived C michael Amadio.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled C Nic Petan from Abbotsford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled RW Brett Leason from Hershey (AHL). Placed RW T.J. Oshie on the injured reserve list. Reassigned G Hunter Shepard from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Toronto’s D Alex Biega for two games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head in a game against Laval on Oct. 27. Suspended Toronto’s Rich Clune for one game as a consequence of his actions for instigating in a game against Laval on Oct. 27.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Assigned F Karch Bachman to Greenville (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Assigned G Jet Greaves to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Recalled Fs Kris Bennett and Ryan Kuffner, D Riese Zmolek and G Trevin Kozlowski from Iowa (ECHL). Acquired D Kyle Thacker and F Zach Remers.

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled D Tristan Pomerleau and F Todd Burgess from Newfoundland (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Acquired D Christian Kasastul.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Assigned Ds J.D. Greenway and Andrew Peski to Maine (ECHL).

SAN JOSE — Assigned D Montana Onyebuchi from Orlando (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Acquired and Signed D Nick Albano to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Recalled RW Nic Pierog from Worcester (ECHL) loan.

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled Fs Ryan Chyzowski and Bobby McMann from Newfoundland (ECHL). Acquired LW Bobby McMann.

UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Mareks Mitens from Adirondack (ECHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Cam Bakker from the reserve list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Bret Kemp from the reserve list. Placed F Lincoln Griffin on the reserve list.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Chase Zieky from the reserve list. Placed F David Norris on the reserve list.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed F Zach Remers and D Kyle Thacker to the active roster.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released G Kade Phipps from his standard player contract (SPC). Activated F Denis Smirnov from the reserve list.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Conner Bleackley. Placed Ds Felix-Olivier Chouinard, Brendan St-Louis on reserve and F Devon Paliani on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 24.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Riley McCourt from the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Carter Allen from the reserve list. Placed F Dominick Sacco on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Acquired G Rob Mattison from the emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired D Sean Allen.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Announced Atlanta’s MF Ezequiel Barco found guilty of simulation/embellishment in a match against Miami on Oct. 27 and fined him an undisclosed amount. Announced that the yellow card received by Miami’s D Leandro Gonzalez-Pirez was absolved and not counted against his card accumulation total or Miami in the teams disciplinary points.

USL

USL — Announced the St. Louis SC will join the W League for the 2022 season.

COLLEGE

DOANE — Promoted Ed Fye to director of track and field and cross country and Darren Harsin to assistant coach.

YORK (NY) — Named Kimani Jackson head women’s basketball coach. Named Hillel Perper head men’s and women’s swimming coach.

