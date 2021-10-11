Game 4 of Astros-White Sox ALDS ppd because of forecast

On Air: Amtower Off-Center
October 11, 2021 12:35 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Game 4 of the AL Division Series between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox has been postponed because of rain in the forecast. The teams are now set to meet Tuesday afternoon.

José Urquidy was scheduled to start Monday for Houston, with Carlos Rodón pitching for Chicago. The Astros lead the best-of-five series 2-1.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

