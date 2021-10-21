Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Gazdag leads Philadelphia into matchup with Nashville SC after 2-goal game

The Associated Press
October 21, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Nashville SC (11-3-16) vs. Philadelphia Union (12-8-10)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia +109, Nashville SC +250, Draw +221; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays Nashville SC after Daniel Gazdag totaled two goals against Minnesota United FC.

        Insight by GitLab: During this webinar executives from the State Department, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and GitLab will discuss how institutionalizing a DevSecOps approach to software development is a journey that must bring together the technology and business sides to change an organization’s culture.

The Union finished 14-4-5 overall and 10-0-1 at home in the 2020 season. Philadelphia scored 49 goals a season ago and registered 33 assists.

Nashville SC put together an 8-7-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-3 in road games. Nashville SC scored 28 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Nashville SC won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Cory Burke (injured), Ilsinho (injured), Alvas Powell (injured).

Nashville SC: Daniel Lovitz (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 37th Annual AME International...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

WWII Soldier identified and buried 77 years after his death