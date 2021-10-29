Georgia Tech senior Parham out following right knee surgery

On Air: Cyber Chat
The Associated Press
October 29, 2021 10:45 am
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech senior guard Bubba Parham will miss the start of the season following knee surgery.

Georgia Tech announced Thursday Parham had surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. He will miss an indefinite period of time.

Parham started 14 games last season and averaged 6.7 points. He is the Yellow Jackets’ third-leading returning scorer, following Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher.

Parham scored in double figures in six games and played in 25 games. His 31 3-pointers ranked third on the team.

