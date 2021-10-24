On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Green Bay 24, Washington 10

The Associated Press
October 24, 2021 4:14 pm
< a min read
      
Washington 7 0 0 3 10
Green Bay 7 7 7 3 24

First Quarter

GB_Adams 17 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:11.

Was_McLaurin 40 pass from Heinicke (Blewitt kick), 2:26.

Second Quarter

GB_Lazard 10 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), :15.

        Insight by GitLab: During this webinar executives from the State Department, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and GitLab will discuss how institutionalizing a DevSecOps approach to software development is a journey that must bring together the technology and business sides to change an organization’s culture.

Third Quarter

GB_Tonyan 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 12:30.

Fourth Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 39, 11:22.

Was_FG Blewitt 45, 2:25.

___

Was GB
First downs 25 19
Total Net Yards 430 304
Rushes-yards 29-195 15-57
Passing 235 247
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 4-100 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-37-1 27-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-33 3-27
Punts 0-0.0 3-46.333
Fumbles-Lost 4-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 4-50 4-36
Time of Possession 32:54 27:06

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Heinicke 10-95, Gibson 14-51, Carter 1-27, McKissic 4-22. Green Bay, Jones 6-19, Aa.Rodgers 2-17, St. Brown 1-13, Dillon 3-6, Hill 3-2.

PASSING_Washington, Heinicke 25-37-1-268. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 27-35-0-274.

RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 7-122, Seals-Jones 6-51, McKissic 4-34, Humphries 3-36, Milne 2-16, Gibson 2-5, Carter 1-4. Green Bay, Adams 6-76, Lazard 5-60, Jones 5-20, Tonyan 4-63, Lewis 3-31, Cobb 3-22, Dillon 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Blewitt 42. Green Bay, Crosby 34.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors outside of Bureau of Land Management office in Butte Falls, Oregon