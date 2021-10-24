Green Bay 24, Washington 10

|Washington
|7
|0
|0
|3
|—
|10
|Green Bay
|7
|7
|7
|3
|—
|24
First Quarter
GB_Adams 17 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:11.
Was_McLaurin 40 pass from Heinicke (Blewitt kick), 2:26.
Second Quarter
GB_Lazard 10 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), :15.
Third Quarter
GB_Tonyan 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 12:30.
Fourth Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 39, 11:22.
Was_FG Blewitt 45, 2:25.
|
|Was
|GB
|First downs
|25
|19
|Total Net Yards
|430
|304
|Rushes-yards
|29-195
|15-57
|Passing
|235
|247
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-100
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-37-1
|27-35-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-33
|3-27
|Punts
|0-0.0
|3-46.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-50
|4-36
|Time of Possession
|32:54
|27:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Heinicke 10-95, Gibson 14-51, Carter 1-27, McKissic 4-22. Green Bay, Jones 6-19, Aa.Rodgers 2-17, St. Brown 1-13, Dillon 3-6, Hill 3-2.
PASSING_Washington, Heinicke 25-37-1-268. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 27-35-0-274.
RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 7-122, Seals-Jones 6-51, McKissic 4-34, Humphries 3-36, Milne 2-16, Gibson 2-5, Carter 1-4. Green Bay, Adams 6-76, Lazard 5-60, Jones 5-20, Tonyan 4-63, Lewis 3-31, Cobb 3-22, Dillon 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Blewitt 42. Green Bay, Crosby 34.
