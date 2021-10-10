Green Bay 25, Cincinnati 22, OT

|Green Bay
|0
|16
|3
|3
|3
|—
|25
|Cincinnati
|7
|7
|0
|8
|0
|—
|22
First Quarter
Cin_Perine 4 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 1:15.
Second Quarter
GB_Dillon 12 pass from Aa.Rodgers (kick failed), 11:49.
GB_FG Crosby 44, 7:24.
GB_Adams 5 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:07.
Cin_Chase 70 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :36.
Third Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 44, 5:45.
Fourth Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 22, 11:20.
Cin_Mixon 8 run (Higgins pass from Burrow), 3:27.
First Overtime
GB_FG Crosby 49, 1:55.
|
|GB
|Cin
|First downs
|21
|18
|Total Net Yards
|466
|367
|Rushes-yards
|23-133
|24-103
|Passing
|333
|264
|Punt Returns
|2-9
|1-2
|Kickoff Returns
|1-16
|4-120
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-13
|1-42
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-39-1
|26-38-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-11
|3-17
|Punts
|2-33.5
|5-38.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-10
|2-21
|Time of Possession
|33:59
|34:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 14-103, Dillon 9-30. Cincinnati, Perine 11-59, Mixon 10-33, Burrow 3-11.
PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 27-39-1-344. Cincinnati, Burrow 26-38-2-281.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Adams 11-206, Dillon 4-49, Jones 4-6, Lewis 2-34, Cobb 2-30, Lazard 2-6, Tonyan 1-8, Hill 1-5. Cincinnati, Chase 6-159, Higgins 5-32, Boyd 4-24, Perine 4-24, Uzomah 2-16, C.Evans 2-15, D.Sample 2-9, Mixon 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Crosby 51, Crosby 40, Crosby 36. Cincinnati, McPherson 57, McPherson 49.
