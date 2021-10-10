Green Bay 25, Cincinnati 22, OT

Green Bay 0 16 3 3 3 — 25 Cincinnati 7 7 0 8 0 — 22

First Quarter

Cin_Perine 4 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 1:15.

Second Quarter

GB_Dillon 12 pass from Aa.Rodgers (kick failed), 11:49.

GB_FG Crosby 44, 7:24.

GB_Adams 5 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:07.

Cin_Chase 70 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :36.

Third Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 44, 5:45.

Fourth Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 22, 11:20.

Cin_Mixon 8 run (Higgins pass from Burrow), 3:27.

First Overtime

GB_FG Crosby 49, 1:55.

___

GB Cin First downs 21 18 Total Net Yards 466 367 Rushes-yards 23-133 24-103 Passing 333 264 Punt Returns 2-9 1-2 Kickoff Returns 1-16 4-120 Interceptions Ret. 2-13 1-42 Comp-Att-Int 27-39-1 26-38-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-11 3-17 Punts 2-33.5 5-38.8 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 2-10 2-21 Time of Possession 33:59 34:06

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 14-103, Dillon 9-30. Cincinnati, Perine 11-59, Mixon 10-33, Burrow 3-11.

PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 27-39-1-344. Cincinnati, Burrow 26-38-2-281.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Adams 11-206, Dillon 4-49, Jones 4-6, Lewis 2-34, Cobb 2-30, Lazard 2-6, Tonyan 1-8, Hill 1-5. Cincinnati, Chase 6-159, Higgins 5-32, Boyd 4-24, Perine 4-24, Uzomah 2-16, C.Evans 2-15, D.Sample 2-9, Mixon 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Crosby 51, Crosby 40, Crosby 36. Cincinnati, McPherson 57, McPherson 49.

