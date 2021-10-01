On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hagestad wins second US Mid-Am title, headed back to Masters

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 5:42 pm
1 min read
      

SIASCONSET, Mass. (AP) — Stewart Hagestad won his second U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship on Friday, holding off Mark Costanza 2 and 1 at windy Sankaty Head for a return to the Masters.

The 30-year-old Hagestad, from Newport Beach, California, also won in 2016 at Stonewall, in Elverson, Pennsylvania, then was the low amateur in the 2017 Masters with a 36th-place tie. He also earned a spot next year in the U.S. Open.

Hagestad led 5 up Thursday after the first 18 holes in the 36-hole match.

“(Costanza) gave me nothing the whole day,” said Hagestad, a second-year MBA student at the University of Southern California. “I thought that at some point I would maybe get a break or he would give me a hole. I knew that he would come out swinging. He’s a really good player. I tried to go out and basically make him beat me, and he damn near did that.”

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

The 32-year-old Costanza is from Morristown, New Jersey.

“It’s tough because when you’re digging yourself out of a hole, you want to make birdies, but you know if you falter, you’re going deeper into the hole,” Costanza said. “You’ve got to keep the momentum going. I think I kept the honor the entire day. I made some clutch up-and-downs and I’m proud of myself.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks