Hernández shows up in court, receives voluntary prison order

The Associated Press
October 18, 2021 5:20 pm
MADRID (AP) — France defender Lucas Hernández showed up in a Madrid court on Monday and was issued a voluntary prison order for violating a restraining order.

The Bayern Munich player will have 10 days to voluntarily turn himself in to authorities to start serving a six-month prison sentence.

His lawyers have appealed and hope to have the sentenced voided before he has to present himself to authorities.

He was originally scheduled to show up in court on Tuesday.

Hernández was arrested after a domestic violence incident in Spain in 2017, while he played for Atlético Madrid.

He was initially sentenced to community service and then two years later was given a six-month prison sentence for violating a restraining order related to that case. Both he and his partner had a restraining order put in place by a judge but they violated it by traveling together to the United States.

Hernández was a reserve in the France squad that won the Nations League last weekend.

