On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hoffenheim ends Hertha Berlin’s short Bundesliga winning run

The Associated Press
October 29, 2021 4:32 pm
1 min read
      

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Hoffenheim brought Hertha Berlin’s short Bundesliga resurgence to an end on Friday with a 2-0 win over the visiting team.

Goals in the first half from Andrej Kramarić and Sebastian Rudy moved Hoffenheim into seventh place ahead of the rest of the 10th round and ended Hertha’s two-game winning streak.

Kramarić has scored more goals against Hertha than any other Bundesliga team and he took his tally against the capital club to nine in 11 games with his second goal of the season in the 19th minute. Ihlas Bebou left the ball for the better-placed Croat to fire in past Alexander Schwolow in the Hertha goal.

Rudy made it 2-0 in the 36th on a rebound after Robert Skov’s initial effort crashed off the back post.

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

Hertha coach Pál Dárdai made two changes at the break but the home team still looked more likely to score.

One of the substitutes, Myziane Maolida, did put the ball in the net only to see the goal ruled out for offside, and the visitors’ captain Dedryck Boyata was then sent off for a bad challenge on Angelo Stiller’s ankle in the 76th. Boyata was initially shown a yellow card before referee Sven Jablonski changed it to red after consulting video replays of the foul. Stiller was unable to continue.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|25 USACE Innovation Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore