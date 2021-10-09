Holmes runs for 132 yards, 2 TDs; ETSU tops The Citadel

On Air: Meet the Press
The Associated Press
October 9, 2021 8:15 pm
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quay Holmes ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries to help East Tennessee State beat The Citadel 48-21 on Saturday.

Tyler Riddell was 16-of-24 passing for 270 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown throw to Nate Adkins that made it 14-10 early in the second quarter and gave ETSU the lead for good. Jacob Saylors had 12 carries for 94 yards and a score and Jawan Martin added an 18-yard TD run.

The Buccaneers (6-0, 3-0 Southern Conference), who have never won seven straight to open a season, are off to their best start since 1969.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against The Citadel and then a 48-yard catch by Will Huzzie set up Holmes’ first TD and made it a two-score game with 5:14 left in the third quarter. Holmes scored on a 1-yard run to cap a six-play, 78-yard drive less than four minutes later gave ETSU a 41-21 lead.

Bryson Irby capped the scoring on a 22-yard run with 2:44 to play.

Jaylan Adams — a native of Johnson City — was 5-of-15 passing for 54 yards with a touchdown and an interception and added 14 carries for 102 yards and a score for The Citadel (2-3, 1-1).

