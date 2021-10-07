Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 7 1 1 6 Anderson ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .333 Abreu dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .500 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Robert cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .667 Jiménez lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Sheets 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Engel rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 L.García 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 10 6 3 9 Altuve 2b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .250 Brantley lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .500 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Alvarez dh 3 2 2 2 1 1 .667 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Correa ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .667 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Meyers cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .500 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Chicago 000 000 010_1 7 0 Houston 012 210 00x_6 10 1

E_Bregman (1). LOB_Chicago 7, Houston 8. 2B_Alvarez (1), Altuve (1). HR_Alvarez (1), off López. RBIs_Abreu (1), Meyers (1), Bregman (1), Alvarez 2 (2), Brantley 2 (2). CS_Robert (1). S_Brantley.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Grandal 2, Engel 2, Sheets); Houston 3 (Maldonado, Correa, Alvarez). RISP_Chicago 1 for 8; Houston 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Abreu, Sheets, Tucker. GIDP_Grandal.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn, L, 0-1 3 2-3 6 5 5 2 4 76 12.27 López 2 1 1 1 1 2 26 4.50 Crochet 1 3 0 0 0 2 26 0.00 Ruiz 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCullers Jr., W, 1-0 6 2-3 4 0 0 0 4 104 0.00 Maton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00 Graveman 1 2 1 1 1 0 25 9.00 Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_López 1-0, Ruiz 1-0, Maton 2-0. HBP_McCullers Jr. (Robert). WP_Lynn, Pressly.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Vic Carapazza; Right, Lance Barrett; Left, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:34. A_40,497 (41,168).

