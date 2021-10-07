Trending:
Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 1

The Associated Press
October 7, 2021 7:58 pm
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 7 1 1 6
Anderson ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .333
Abreu dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .500
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Robert cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .667
Jiménez lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Sheets 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Engel rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
L.García 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 10 6 3 9
Altuve 2b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .250
Brantley lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .500
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Alvarez dh 3 2 2 2 1 1 .667
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Correa ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .667
Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Meyers cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .500
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Chicago 000 000 010_1 7 0
Houston 012 210 00x_6 10 1

E_Bregman (1). LOB_Chicago 7, Houston 8. 2B_Alvarez (1), Altuve (1). HR_Alvarez (1), off López. RBIs_Abreu (1), Meyers (1), Bregman (1), Alvarez 2 (2), Brantley 2 (2). CS_Robert (1). S_Brantley.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Grandal 2, Engel 2, Sheets); Houston 3 (Maldonado, Correa, Alvarez). RISP_Chicago 1 for 8; Houston 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Abreu, Sheets, Tucker. GIDP_Grandal.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn, L, 0-1 3 2-3 6 5 5 2 4 76 12.27
López 2 1 1 1 1 2 26 4.50
Crochet 1 3 0 0 0 2 26 0.00
Ruiz 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers Jr., W, 1-0 6 2-3 4 0 0 0 4 104 0.00
Maton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Graveman 1 2 1 1 1 0 25 9.00
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_López 1-0, Ruiz 1-0, Maton 2-0. HBP_McCullers Jr. (Robert). WP_Lynn, Pressly.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Vic Carapazza; Right, Lance Barrett; Left, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:34. A_40,497 (41,168).

