Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|1
|6
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Abreu dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Robert cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Sheets 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Engel rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|L.García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|3
|9
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Alvarez dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.667
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.667
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Meyers cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Chicago
|000
|000
|010_1
|7
|0
|Houston
|012
|210
|00x_6
|10
|1
E_Bregman (1). LOB_Chicago 7, Houston 8. 2B_Alvarez (1), Altuve (1). HR_Alvarez (1), off López. RBIs_Abreu (1), Meyers (1), Bregman (1), Alvarez 2 (2), Brantley 2 (2). CS_Robert (1). S_Brantley.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Grandal 2, Engel 2, Sheets); Houston 3 (Maldonado, Correa, Alvarez). RISP_Chicago 1 for 8; Houston 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Abreu, Sheets, Tucker. GIDP_Grandal.
DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|4
|76
|12.27
|López
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|4.50
|Crochet
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|0.00
|Ruiz
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., W, 1-0
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|104
|0.00
|Maton
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Graveman
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|25
|9.00
|Pressly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_López 1-0, Ruiz 1-0, Maton 2-0. HBP_McCullers Jr. (Robert). WP_Lynn, Pressly.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Vic Carapazza; Right, Lance Barrett; Left, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:34. A_40,497 (41,168).
