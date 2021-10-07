Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 1

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Abreu dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Robert cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Sheets 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meyers cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|L.García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Houston
|012
|210
|00x
|—
|6
E_Bregman (1). DP_Chicago 0, Houston 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Houston 8. 2B_Alvarez (1), Altuve (1). HR_Alvarez (1). S_Brantley (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynn L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|4
|López
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Crochet
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ruiz
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr. W,1-0
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Maton
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graveman
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Pressly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
López pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Crochet pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_McCullers Jr. (Robert). WP_Lynn, Pressly.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Vic Carapazza; Right, Lance Barrett; Left, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:34. A_40,497 (41,168).
