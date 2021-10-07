Trending:
Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 1

The Associated Press
October 7, 2021 8:00 pm
Chicago Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 34 6 10 6
Anderson ss 4 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 2 1 0
Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0 Brantley lf 4 0 2 2
Abreu dh 4 0 2 1 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 1
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 2 2 2
Robert cf 3 0 2 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0
Jiménez lf 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 0 2 0
Sheets 1b 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0
Engel rf 4 0 0 0 Meyers cf 4 1 2 1
L.García 2b 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0
Chicago 000 000 010 1
Houston 012 210 00x 6

E_Bregman (1). DP_Chicago 0, Houston 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Houston 8. 2B_Alvarez (1), Altuve (1). HR_Alvarez (1). S_Brantley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lynn L,0-1 3 2-3 6 5 5 2 4
López 2 1 1 1 1 2
Crochet 1 3 0 0 0 2
Ruiz 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
McCullers Jr. W,1-0 6 2-3 4 0 0 0 4
Maton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Graveman 1 2 1 1 1 0
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 2

López pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Crochet pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_McCullers Jr. (Robert). WP_Lynn, Pressly.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Vic Carapazza; Right, Lance Barrett; Left, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:34. A_40,497 (41,168).

