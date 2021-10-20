On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 9, Boston 2

The Associated Press
October 20, 2021 12:26 am
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 9 12 8 5 6
Altuve 2b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .125
Brantley lf 5 1 2 3 0 1 .235
Bregman 3b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .188
Alvarez dh 4 1 2 1 1 0 .357
Correa ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .353
Tucker rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .267
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .429
McCormick cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .400
b-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Siri cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Castro ph-c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .667
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 5 2 7 10
Schwarber 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .176
Hernández cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .500
Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .294
Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 2 0 2 .278
Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .286
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .286
Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .091
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .182
Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .286
c-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Houston 100 000 017_9 12 1
Boston 200 000 000_2 5 2

a-lined out for Maldonado in the 7th. b-struck out for McCormick in the 9th. c-struck out for Arroyo in the 9th.

E_Bregman (1), Devers (1), Pérez (). LOB_Houston 7, Boston 11. 2B_Correa (1), Brantley (1), Bogaerts (2). 3B_Arroyo (1). HR_Bregman (1), off Pivetta; Altuve (2), off Whitlock; Bogaerts (1), off Greinke. RBIs_Bregman (1), Altuve (4), Castro (2), Brantley 3 (3), Alvarez (2), Tucker (5), Bogaerts 2 (2). SB_Verdugo (1).

        Insight by Confluent: Learn about how agencies are benefitting from that concept of data-in-motion to improve mission outcomes in this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Maldonado 2, Gurriel); Boston 7 (Renfroe 2, Devers, Hernández, Martinez, Bogaerts 2). RISP_Houston 5 for 9; Boston 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Arroyo. GIDP_Bregman.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Arroyo, Schwarber).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke 1 1-3 1 2 2 3 0 37 13.50
Raley 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.00
Javier 3 2 0 0 2 3 57 0.00
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.70
Graveman, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 2 30 0.00
Pressly 1 2 0 0 0 3 22 4.50
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta 5 2 1 1 2 3 65 1.80
J.Taylor, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 0.00
Ottavino, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00
Whitlock, BS, 0-1 2 3 1 1 0 0 26 2.25
Eovaldi, L, 1-1 2-3 2 4 4 2 2 24 10.50
Pérez 1-3 4 3 2 1 0 11 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 1-0, Maton 1-0, Ottavino 1-0, Pérez 3-3. IBB_off Eovaldi (Gurriel), off Pérez (Bregman). WP_Pivetta. PB_Castro (0).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Dave Rackley; Right, Bill Miller; Left, Bill Welke.

T_4:04. A_38,010 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 NFPA 70, National Electrical Code (NEC)...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. and Indian Army kick off exercise in Alaska