Houston 9, Boston 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 9 12 8 5 6 Altuve 2b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .125 Brantley lf 5 1 2 3 0 1 .235 Bregman 3b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .188 Alvarez dh 4 1 2 1 1 0 .357 Correa ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .353 Tucker rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .267 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .429 McCormick cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .400 b-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Siri cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Castro ph-c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .667

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 5 2 7 10 Schwarber 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .176 Hernández cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .294 Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 2 0 2 .278 Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .286 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .286 Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .091 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .182 Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .286 c-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Houston 100 000 017_9 12 1 Boston 200 000 000_2 5 2

a-lined out for Maldonado in the 7th. b-struck out for McCormick in the 9th. c-struck out for Arroyo in the 9th.

E_Bregman (1), Devers (1), Pérez (). LOB_Houston 7, Boston 11. 2B_Correa (1), Brantley (1), Bogaerts (2). 3B_Arroyo (1). HR_Bregman (1), off Pivetta; Altuve (2), off Whitlock; Bogaerts (1), off Greinke. RBIs_Bregman (1), Altuve (4), Castro (2), Brantley 3 (3), Alvarez (2), Tucker (5), Bogaerts 2 (2). SB_Verdugo (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Maldonado 2, Gurriel); Boston 7 (Renfroe 2, Devers, Hernández, Martinez, Bogaerts 2). RISP_Houston 5 for 9; Boston 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Arroyo. GIDP_Bregman.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Arroyo, Schwarber).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke 1 1-3 1 2 2 3 0 37 13.50 Raley 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.00 Javier 3 2 0 0 2 3 57 0.00 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.70 Graveman, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 2 30 0.00 Pressly 1 2 0 0 0 3 22 4.50

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta 5 2 1 1 2 3 65 1.80 J.Taylor, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 0.00 Ottavino, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00 Whitlock, BS, 0-1 2 3 1 1 0 0 26 2.25 Eovaldi, L, 1-1 2-3 2 4 4 2 2 24 10.50 Pérez 1-3 4 3 2 1 0 11 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 1-0, Maton 1-0, Ottavino 1-0, Pérez 3-3. IBB_off Eovaldi (Gurriel), off Pérez (Bregman). WP_Pivetta. PB_Castro (0).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Dave Rackley; Right, Bill Miller; Left, Bill Welke.

T_4:04. A_38,010 (37,755).

