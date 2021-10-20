Houston 9, Boston 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|9
|12
|8
|5
|6
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.125
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.235
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.188
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.357
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.429
|McCormick cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.400
|b-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Siri cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Castro ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.667
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|7
|10
|
|Schwarber 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Hernández cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.278
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.286
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.091
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|c-Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Houston
|100
|000
|017_9
|12
|1
|Boston
|200
|000
|000_2
|5
|2
a-lined out for Maldonado in the 7th. b-struck out for McCormick in the 9th. c-struck out for Arroyo in the 9th.
E_Bregman (1), Devers (1), Pérez (). LOB_Houston 7, Boston 11. 2B_Correa (1), Brantley (1), Bogaerts (2). 3B_Arroyo (1). HR_Bregman (1), off Pivetta; Altuve (2), off Whitlock; Bogaerts (1), off Greinke. RBIs_Bregman (1), Altuve (4), Castro (2), Brantley 3 (3), Alvarez (2), Tucker (5), Bogaerts 2 (2). SB_Verdugo (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Maldonado 2, Gurriel); Boston 7 (Renfroe 2, Devers, Hernández, Martinez, Bogaerts 2). RISP_Houston 5 for 9; Boston 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Arroyo. GIDP_Bregman.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Arroyo, Schwarber).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|37
|13.50
|Raley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.00
|Javier
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|57
|0.00
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.70
|Graveman, W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|0.00
|Pressly
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|4.50
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|65
|1.80
|J.Taylor, H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Ottavino, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|Whitlock, BS, 0-1
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|26
|2.25
|Eovaldi, L, 1-1
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|24
|10.50
|Pérez
|
|1-3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|11
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Raley 1-0, Maton 1-0, Ottavino 1-0, Pérez 3-3. IBB_off Eovaldi (Gurriel), off Pérez (Bregman). WP_Pivetta. PB_Castro (0).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Dave Rackley; Right, Bill Miller; Left, Bill Welke.
T_4:04. A_38,010 (37,755).
