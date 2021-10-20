Houston 9, Boston 2

Houston Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 9 12 8 Totals 33 2 5 2 Altuve 2b 4 2 1 1 Schwarber 1b 4 0 0 0 Brantley lf 5 1 2 3 Hernández cf 5 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 2 1 1 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 Alvarez dh 4 1 2 1 Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 2 Correa ss 5 1 2 0 Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 Tucker rf 5 0 1 1 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 McCormick cf 2 0 1 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0 Siri cf 0 0 0 0 Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 Castro ph-c 2 1 1 1

Houston 100 000 017 — 9 Boston 200 000 000 — 2

E_Bregman (1), Devers (1), Pérez (). DP_Houston 0, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 7, Boston 11. 2B_Correa (1), Brantley (1), Bogaerts (2). 3B_Arroyo (1). HR_Bregman (1), Altuve (2), Bogaerts (1). SB_Verdugo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Greinke 1 1-3 1 2 2 3 0 Raley 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Javier 3 2 0 0 2 3 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1 Graveman W,1-0 2 0 0 0 1 2 Pressly 1 2 0 0 0 3

Boston Pivetta 5 2 1 1 2 3 J.Taylor H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Ottavino H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Whitlock BS,0-1 2 3 1 1 0 0 Eovaldi L,1-1 2-3 2 4 4 2 2 Pérez 1-3 4 3 2 1 0

Javier pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Dave Rackley; Right, Bill Miller; Left, Bill Welke.

T_4:04. A_38,010 (37,755).

