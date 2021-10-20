On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Houston 9, Boston 2

The Associated Press
October 20, 2021 12:28 am
< a min read
      
Houston Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 9 12 8 Totals 33 2 5 2
Altuve 2b 4 2 1 1 Schwarber 1b 4 0 0 0
Brantley lf 5 1 2 3 Hernández cf 5 0 1 0
Bregman 3b 4 2 1 1 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0
Alvarez dh 4 1 2 1 Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 2
Correa ss 5 1 2 0 Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0
Tucker rf 5 0 1 1 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0
McCormick cf 2 0 1 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0
Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0
Siri cf 0 0 0 0 Shaw ph 1 0 0 0
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0
Castro ph-c 2 1 1 1
Houston 100 000 017 9
Boston 200 000 000 2

E_Bregman (1), Devers (1), Pérez (). DP_Houston 0, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 7, Boston 11. 2B_Correa (1), Brantley (1), Bogaerts (2). 3B_Arroyo (1). HR_Bregman (1), Altuve (2), Bogaerts (1). SB_Verdugo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Greinke 1 1-3 1 2 2 3 0
Raley 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Javier 3 2 0 0 2 3
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Graveman W,1-0 2 0 0 0 1 2
Pressly 1 2 0 0 0 3
Boston
Pivetta 5 2 1 1 2 3
J.Taylor H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Ottavino H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Whitlock BS,0-1 2 3 1 1 0 0
Eovaldi L,1-1 2-3 2 4 4 2 2
Pérez 1-3 4 3 2 1 0

Javier pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Dave Rackley; Right, Bill Miller; Left, Bill Welke.

T_4:04. A_38,010 (37,755).

U.S. and Indian Army kick off exercise in Alaska