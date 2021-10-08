Houston 9, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 11 4 3 11 Anderson ss 5 1 3 0 0 1 .444 Robert cf 4 2 3 1 1 0 .714 Abreu 1b 4 0 2 1 1 2 .500 Grandal c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .000 Jiménez lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Vaughn dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 L.García 2b-rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .143 Engel rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Hernandez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 9 10 9 6 7 Altuve 2b 4 2 1 0 1 2 .250 Brantley dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .333 Bregman 3b 3 2 2 0 1 1 .429 Alvarez lf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .600 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .125 Correa ss 3 2 1 2 1 1 .500 Tucker rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .250 McCormick cf 2 0 1 1 1 0 .500 Meyers cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Chicago 100 030 000_4 11 0 Houston 020 020 50x_9 10 0

a-struck out for Engel in the 7th.

LOB_Chicago 9, Houston 5. 2B_Brantley (1), Correa (1). HR_Tucker (1), off Kimbrel. RBIs_Jiménez (1), Robert (1), Abreu (2), Grandal (1), Tucker 3 (3), McCormick (1), Gurriel 2 (2), Alvarez (3), Correa 2 (2). SF_Grandal, McCormick.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Moncada, Grandal 4, Jiménez); Houston 2 (Maldonado, Gurriel, Correa). RISP_Chicago 2 for 11; Houston 6 for 11.

Runners moved up_Robert. GIDP_Grandal, Correa, Maldonado.

DP_Chicago 2 (Moncada, Abreu; L.García, Abreu); Houston 2 (Altuve, Gurriel; Gurriel).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito 4 1-3 3 4 4 5 4 90 8.31 Crochet 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 0.00 Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 0.00 Bummer, L, 0-1 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 13 81.00 Kimbrel 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 13 27.00 Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2 7 0.00

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 6 69 8.31 Y.García 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Stanek, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 1 2 17 0.00 Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Graveman 1 1 0 0 1 1 27 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Crochet 2-2, Kimbrel 2-2, Y.García 2-2. HBP_Valdez (Grandal). WP_Giolito, Y.García.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Chad Fairchild; Right, Adam Hamari; Left, Lance Barrett.

T_3:52. A_41,315 (41,168).

