Houston 9, Chicago White Sox 4

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|3
|11
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.444
|Robert cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.714
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.500
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Vaughn dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|L.García 2b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Engel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Hernandez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|9
|10
|9
|6
|7
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Brantley dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.429
|Alvarez lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.600
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.125
|Correa ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.500
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|McCormick cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|Meyers cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago
|100
|030
|000_4
|11
|0
|Houston
|020
|020
|50x_9
|10
|0
a-struck out for Engel in the 7th.
LOB_Chicago 9, Houston 5. 2B_Brantley (1), Correa (1). HR_Tucker (1), off Kimbrel. RBIs_Jiménez (1), Robert (1), Abreu (2), Grandal (1), Tucker 3 (3), McCormick (1), Gurriel 2 (2), Alvarez (3), Correa 2 (2). SF_Grandal, McCormick.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Moncada, Grandal 4, Jiménez); Houston 2 (Maldonado, Gurriel, Correa). RISP_Chicago 2 for 11; Houston 6 for 11.
Runners moved up_Robert. GIDP_Grandal, Correa, Maldonado.
DP_Chicago 2 (Moncada, Abreu; L.García, Abreu); Houston 2 (Altuve, Gurriel; Gurriel).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito
|4
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|90
|8.31
|Crochet
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Tepera
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Bummer, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|13
|81.00
|Kimbrel
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|27.00
|Hendriks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|69
|8.31
|Y.García
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Stanek, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|0.00
|Pressly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Graveman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Crochet 2-2, Kimbrel 2-2, Y.García 2-2. HBP_Valdez (Grandal). WP_Giolito, Y.García.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Chad Fairchild; Right, Adam Hamari; Left, Lance Barrett.
T_3:52. A_41,315 (41,168).
