Houston 9, Chicago White Sox 4

October 8, 2021 6:17 pm
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 11 4 3 11
Anderson ss 5 1 3 0 0 1 .444
Robert cf 4 2 3 1 1 0 .714
Abreu 1b 4 0 2 1 1 2 .500
Grandal c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .000
Jiménez lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Vaughn dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
L.García 2b-rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .143
Engel rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Hernandez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 9 10 9 6 7
Altuve 2b 4 2 1 0 1 2 .250
Brantley dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .333
Bregman 3b 3 2 2 0 1 1 .429
Alvarez lf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .600
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .125
Correa ss 3 2 1 2 1 1 .500
Tucker rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .250
McCormick cf 2 0 1 1 1 0 .500
Meyers cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chicago 100 030 000_4 11 0
Houston 020 020 50x_9 10 0

a-struck out for Engel in the 7th.

LOB_Chicago 9, Houston 5. 2B_Brantley (1), Correa (1). HR_Tucker (1), off Kimbrel. RBIs_Jiménez (1), Robert (1), Abreu (2), Grandal (1), Tucker 3 (3), McCormick (1), Gurriel 2 (2), Alvarez (3), Correa 2 (2). SF_Grandal, McCormick.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Moncada, Grandal 4, Jiménez); Houston 2 (Maldonado, Gurriel, Correa). RISP_Chicago 2 for 11; Houston 6 for 11.

Runners moved up_Robert. GIDP_Grandal, Correa, Maldonado.

DP_Chicago 2 (Moncada, Abreu; L.García, Abreu); Houston 2 (Altuve, Gurriel; Gurriel).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Giolito 4 1-3 3 4 4 5 4 90 8.31
Crochet 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 0.00
Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Bummer, L, 0-1 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 13 81.00
Kimbrel 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 13 27.00
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2 7 0.00
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 6 69 8.31
Y.García 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Stanek, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 1 2 17 0.00
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Graveman 1 1 0 0 1 1 27 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Crochet 2-2, Kimbrel 2-2, Y.García 2-2. HBP_Valdez (Grandal). WP_Giolito, Y.García.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Chad Fairchild; Right, Adam Hamari; Left, Lance Barrett.

T_3:52. A_41,315 (41,168).

Sports News

