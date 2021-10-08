Houston 9, Chicago White Sox 4

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|9
|10
|9
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Robert cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Brantley dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Alvarez lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Vaughn dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|L.García 2b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCormick cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Engel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meyers cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|100
|030
|000
|—
|4
|Houston
|020
|020
|50x
|—
|9
DP_Chicago 2, Houston 2. LOB_Chicago 9, Houston 5. 2B_Brantley (1), Correa (1). HR_Tucker (1). SF_Grandal (1), McCormick (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito
|4
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Crochet
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tepera
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bummer L,0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Kimbrel
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hendriks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valdez
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Y.García
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stanek W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pressly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graveman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Valdez (Grandal). WP_Giolito, Y.García.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Chad Fairchild; Right, Adam Hamari; Left, Lance Barrett.
T_3:52. A_41,315 (41,168).
Comments