Houston 9, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 11 4 Totals 31 9 10 9 Anderson ss 5 1 3 0 Altuve 2b 4 2 1 0 Robert cf 4 2 3 1 Brantley dh 5 0 1 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 2 1 Bregman 3b 3 2 2 0 Grandal c 3 0 0 1 Alvarez lf 2 1 1 1 Jiménez lf 4 0 1 1 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 2 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 2 1 2 Vaughn dh 4 0 1 0 Tucker rf 4 1 2 3 L.García 2b-rf 4 1 1 0 McCormick cf 2 0 1 1 Engel rf 2 0 0 0 Meyers cf 0 0 0 0 Hernandez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0

Chicago 100 030 000 — 4 Houston 020 020 50x — 9

DP_Chicago 2, Houston 2. LOB_Chicago 9, Houston 5. 2B_Brantley (1), Correa (1). HR_Tucker (1). SF_Grandal (1), McCormick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Giolito 4 1-3 3 4 4 5 4 Crochet 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 0 Bummer L,0-1 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 Kimbrel 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2

Houston Valdez 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 6 Y.García 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1 Stanek W,1-0 1 1 0 0 1 2 Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 1 Graveman 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_Valdez (Grandal). WP_Giolito, Y.García.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Chad Fairchild; Right, Adam Hamari; Left, Lance Barrett.

T_3:52. A_41,315 (41,168).

