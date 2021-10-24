Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Indianapolis 30, San Francisco 18

The Associated Press
October 24, 2021 11:30 pm
< a min read
      
Indianapolis 7 6 7 10 30
San Francisco 12 0 0 6 18

First Quarter

SF_Mitchell 14 run (kick failed), 10:12.

SF_FG Slye 34, 8:08.

Ind_Alie-Cox 11 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 5:15.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn from IT experts as they outline the significant impacts cloud and 5G have on implementing zero trust architecture in this exclusive executive briefing.

SF_FG Slye 56, 2:27.

Second Quarter

Ind_Wentz 1 run (pass failed), 1:00.

Third Quarter

Ind_Taylor 5 run (Badgley kick), 3:45.

Fourth Quarter

SF_Samuel 14 pass from Garoppolo (pass failed), 13:07.

Ind_FG Badgley 42, 7:00.

Ind_Pittman 28 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 2:49.

___

Ind SF
First downs 17 13
Total Net Yards 295 280
Rushes-yards 33-148 24-111
Passing 147 169
Punt Returns 1-5 3-21
Kickoff Returns 1-14 5-119
Interceptions Ret. 2-4 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-26-0 16-27-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-3 2-12
Punts 6-45.5 4-48.25
Fumbles-Lost 4-2 3-2
Penalties-Yards 6-45 7-122
Time of Possession 33:56 26:04

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 18-107, Wentz 4-23, Hines 8-14, Mack 3-4. San Francisco, Mitchell 18-107, Aiyuk 1-3, Hasty 3-1, Garoppolo 2-0.

        Read more: Sports News

PASSING_Indianapolis, Wentz 17-26-0-150. San Francisco, Garoppolo 16-27-2-181.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pittman 4-105, Alie-Cox 3-25, Pascal 3-14, Taylor 3-3, Dulin 2-0, Coutee 1-5, Hines 1-(minus 2). San Francisco, Samuel 7-100, Hasty 3-15, Woerner 2-30, Sanu 1-16, Sherfield 1-9, Aiyuk 1-6, Dwelley 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors outside of Bureau of Land Management office in Butte Falls, Oregon