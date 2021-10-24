Indianapolis 30, San Francisco 18

|Indianapolis
|7
|6
|7
|10
|—
|30
|San Francisco
|12
|0
|0
|6
|—
|18
First Quarter
SF_Mitchell 14 run (kick failed), 10:12.
SF_FG Slye 34, 8:08.
Ind_Alie-Cox 11 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 5:15.
SF_FG Slye 56, 2:27.
Second Quarter
Ind_Wentz 1 run (pass failed), 1:00.
Third Quarter
Ind_Taylor 5 run (Badgley kick), 3:45.
Fourth Quarter
SF_Samuel 14 pass from Garoppolo (pass failed), 13:07.
Ind_FG Badgley 42, 7:00.
Ind_Pittman 28 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 2:49.
|Ind
|SF
|First downs
|17
|13
|Total Net Yards
|295
|280
|Rushes-yards
|33-148
|24-111
|Passing
|147
|169
|Punt Returns
|1-5
|3-21
|Kickoff Returns
|1-14
|5-119
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-4
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-26-0
|16-27-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-3
|2-12
|Punts
|6-45.5
|4-48.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-2
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-45
|7-122
|Time of Possession
|33:56
|26:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 18-107, Wentz 4-23, Hines 8-14, Mack 3-4. San Francisco, Mitchell 18-107, Aiyuk 1-3, Hasty 3-1, Garoppolo 2-0.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Wentz 17-26-0-150. San Francisco, Garoppolo 16-27-2-181.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pittman 4-105, Alie-Cox 3-25, Pascal 3-14, Taylor 3-3, Dulin 2-0, Coutee 1-5, Hines 1-(minus 2). San Francisco, Samuel 7-100, Hasty 3-15, Woerner 2-30, Sanu 1-16, Sherfield 1-9, Aiyuk 1-6, Dwelley 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
