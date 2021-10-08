On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Italy’s Turin to host next Eurovision Song Contest in May

The Associated Press
October 8, 2021 8:09 am
< a min read
      

ROME (AP) — The northern Italian city of Turin will host the next edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in the spring.

Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino tweeted on Friday that “we have brought to Turin the most followed musical event in the world.”

The final of the widely popular song competition, which includes voting by the public, will hold its final on May 14, with semifinal competitions on May 10 and 12, the Eurovision Song Contest said.

Turin’s Palaolimpico, an events center that was built for the 2006 Winter Olympics, will be the venue for the 66th edition of the musical competition.

The contest was previously held in Naples in 1965 and Rome in 1991.

Maneskin, an Italian rock group, won this year’s edition which was held in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
10|4 OPS2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Agriculture officials remove giant hornets nest