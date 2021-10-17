Jacksonville 23, Miami 20

|Miami
|7
|6
|0
|7
|—
|20
|Jacksonville
|3
|7
|7
|6
|—
|23
First Quarter
Mia_Waddle 6 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 7:45.
Jac_FG Wright 40, 3:49.
Second Quarter
Mia_FG Sanders 33, 14:15.
Mia_FG Sanders 24, 5:38.
Jac_M.Jones 28 pass from Lawrence (Wright kick), :40.
Third Quarter
Jac_J.Robinson 1 run (Wright kick), 12:29.
Fourth Quarter
Mia_Waddle 2 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 10:22.
Jac_FG Wright 54, 3:40.
Jac_FG Wright 53, :00.
___
|
|Mia
|Jac
|First downs
|23
|21
|Total Net Yards
|431
|396
|Rushes-yards
|20-77
|19-84
|Passing
|354
|312
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-38
|3-55
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-11
|Comp-Att-Int
|34-48-1
|25-41-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-7
|Punts
|4-39.5
|4-38.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-55
|8-54
|Time of Possession
|32:40
|27:20
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Miami, Brown 5-24, Tagovailoa 3-22, Ahmed 7-22, Gaskin 5-9. Jacksonville, J.Robinson 17-73, Lawrence 2-11.
PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 33-47-1-329, Brissett 1-1-0-25. Jacksonville, Lawrence 25-41-0-319.
RECEIVING_Miami, Waddle 10-70, Gesicki 8-115, Smythe 5-59, Hollins 4-61, Wilson 2-14, Gaskin 2-5, Ahmed 1-15, Carter 1-8, Brown 1-7. Jacksonville, M.Jones 7-100, Shenault 6-54, Agnew 5-78, J.Robinson 3-28, Arnold 2-27, Farrell 1-21, Manhertz 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, Sanders 58.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments