Jacksonville 23, Miami 20

The Associated Press
October 17, 2021 12:55 pm
Miami 7 6 0 7 20
Jacksonville 3 7 7 6 23

First Quarter

Mia_Waddle 6 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 7:45.

Jac_FG Wright 40, 3:49.

Second Quarter

Mia_FG Sanders 33, 14:15.

Mia_FG Sanders 24, 5:38.

Jac_M.Jones 28 pass from Lawrence (Wright kick), :40.

Third Quarter

Jac_J.Robinson 1 run (Wright kick), 12:29.

Fourth Quarter

Mia_Waddle 2 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 10:22.

Jac_FG Wright 54, 3:40.

Jac_FG Wright 53, :00.

___

Mia Jac
First downs 23 21
Total Net Yards 431 396
Rushes-yards 20-77 19-84
Passing 354 312
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-38 3-55
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-11
Comp-Att-Int 34-48-1 25-41-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-7
Punts 4-39.5 4-38.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-55 8-54
Time of Possession 32:40 27:20

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Brown 5-24, Tagovailoa 3-22, Ahmed 7-22, Gaskin 5-9. Jacksonville, J.Robinson 17-73, Lawrence 2-11.

PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 33-47-1-329, Brissett 1-1-0-25. Jacksonville, Lawrence 25-41-0-319.

RECEIVING_Miami, Waddle 10-70, Gesicki 8-115, Smythe 5-59, Hollins 4-61, Wilson 2-14, Gaskin 2-5, Ahmed 1-15, Carter 1-8, Brown 1-7. Jacksonville, M.Jones 7-100, Shenault 6-54, Agnew 5-78, J.Robinson 3-28, Arnold 2-27, Farrell 1-21, Manhertz 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, Sanders 58.

