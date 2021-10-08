Jamaica-US Summary

At Austin, Texas Jamaica 0 0—0 United States 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, United States, Pepi 2 (Dest), 49th minute. 2, United States, Pepi 3 (Aaronson), 62nd minute

Yellow cards_Lawrence, Jam, 1st; Lowe, Jam, 34th. Red cards_none.

Referee_Reon Radix, Grenada. Linesmen_Keytzel Corrales, Nicaragua; Iroots Apleton, Antigua and Barbuda.

A_20,500.

Lineups

Jamaica_Andre Blake; Alvas Powell (Javain Brown, 84th), Adrian Mariappa, Damion Lowe, Kemar Lawrence; Devon Williams, Je-Vaughn Watson, Jamal Lowe (Junior Flemmings, 61st), Tyreek Magee (Kemar Roofe, 61st), Bobby Cordova-Reid (Javon East, 71st); Shamar Nicholson

United States_Matt Turner; Sergiño Dest (Shaq Moore, 77th), Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams (Kellyn Acosta, 83rd), Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah (Luce da la Torre, 77th); Paul Arriola, Brenden Aaronson (Tim Weah, 68th) Ricardo Pepi (Gyasi Zardes, 68th)

