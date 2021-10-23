On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jannik Sinner wins again in Antwerp, eyes ATP Finals

The Associated Press
October 23, 2021 12:12 pm
1 min read
      

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Jannik Sinner reached his fifth tour-level final of the season and stayed in contention for the ATP Finals by beating Lloyd Harris 6-2, 6-2 at the European Open on Saturday.

Second-seeded Diego Schwartzman faces American qualifier Jenson Brooksby later Saturday in the other semifinal match at the indoor hard-court tournament in Antwerp.

The top-seeded Sinner moved closer to his fourth title this season by dispatching his South African opponent in under 90 minutes.

“I just love playing here,” the 20-year-old Italian said, noting that he reached his first ATP semifinals two years ago in Antwerp. “I love indoors. Hopefully I can play, tomorrow, also a great match.”

        Insight by GitLab: During this webinar executives from the State Department, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and GitLab will discuss how institutionalizing a DevSecOps approach to software development is a journey that must bring together the technology and business sides to change an organization’s culture.

Sinner, who has yet to drop a set in the tournament, is chasing Hubert Hurkacz for the eighth and final spot in the ATP Finals. He also trails Cameron Norrie.

“It’s a long way,” Sinner said of trying to qualify for the season-ending competition in Turin beginning Nov. 14. “There’s still this tournament and hopefully three to go. There are other players, incredible players, everyone is trying to do that. Obviously it’s in my mind and hopefully this year. If not, I can be happy about my season (that) I played.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|18 NFPA 70, National Electrical Code (NEC)...
10|20 2021 Risk Management Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors outside of Bureau of Land Management office in Butte Falls, Oregon