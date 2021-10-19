On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jets captain Wheeler has COVID-19, out at least 10 days

The Associated Press
October 19, 2021 5:17 pm
1 min read
      

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler will miss at least four games while sidelined for COVID-19.

The Jets said before their game Tuesday at Minnesota that Wheeler was symptomatic after testing positive for the virus.

According to NHL rules for this season, that means Wheeler must isolate from the team for at least 10 days and need a doctor’s approval to return once symptoms are gone. Wheeler was placed Monday in the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Jets host Anaheim on Thursday and Nashville on Saturday before playing at Anaheim on Oct. 26, all games that the 35-year-old Wheeler will be absent for in addition to the matchup against the Wild in the area he grew up in.

        Insight by Galvanize: During this webinar Marianne Roth, the chief risk officer of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will provide a deep dive into enterprise risk management at CFPB. Additionally, Dan Zitting, the CEO of Galvanize, will discuss how making better use of data and technology can help federal agencies more rapidly allow decision makers address and mitigate risks.

“We focus on today, the guys that are playing,” coach Paul Maurice said after the team’s morning skate. “Then we’ll make sure he gets lots of phone calls as soon as he’s feeling 100%.”

Wheeler had one assist in Winnipeg’s first two games this season. The 14-year NHL veteran had 15 goals and 31 assists in 50 games for the Jets last season.

No other positive tests were reported by the Jets. All of their players are vaccinated.

“Obviously the virus is still around and you’ve still got to be aware of it, so just extra precaution,” said center Mark Scheifele.

Andrew Copp was expected to slide into Wheeler’s spot on the top line.

“I don’t know if scary is the right word, but it kind of gives us a jolt that it’s still around,” Copp said.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 NFPA 70, National Electrical Code (NEC)...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. and Indian Army kick off exercise in Alaska