Johnson throws record 6 TD passes in James Madison’s win

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 6:49 pm
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cole Johnson threw a school-record six touchdown passes and James Madison beat Elon 45-21 on Saturday to take over first place in the Colonial Athletic Association.

The victory gave the Dukes (7-1, 5-1) the conference lead over William & Mary and Villanova, both 4-1. The Tribe defeated the Wildcats 31-18 on Saturday.

Johnson’s six touchdown passes broke a school record he shared with three other Dukes. Four of his touchdown passes came in a 28-point second quarter when the Dukes went out at front 35-14 at halftime. His sixth TD, a 31-yarder to Devin Ravenel late in the third quarter made it 45-14.

Johnson finished 22 of 25 for 307 yards. Antwane Wells Jr. had two of the TD catches and finished with 114 yards on eight grabs for James Madison, ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll.

Bryson Daughtry had seven catches for a career-high 112 yards and a score for the Phoenix (4-4, 3-2).

