Kennesaw State scores late, holds off Gardner-Webb, 34-30

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Xavier Hill came down with a game-winning 15-yard touchdown catch with a defender draped over him with 11 seconds left and No. 10 FCS Kennesaw State beat Gardner-Webb 34-30 on Saturday.

Trailing 27-17 late in the fourth quarter, Bailey Fisher drove the Bulldogs 75 yards in 14 plays for one score, then marched 76 yards in five plays, hitting Narii Gaither from 33-yards out to take a 27-24 lead with 43 seconds left.

Nykeem Farrow returned the Gardner-Webb kickoff 25 yards to give the Owls a first-down at their own 40. Xavier Shepherd threw 24 yards to Iaan Cousin, then 21 yards to Caleb O’Neal for the game winner and his fourth touchdown pass

Shepherd, who was 12 of 14 for 209 yards, threw a 30-yard score to Gabriel Benyard and a 51 yarder to O’Neal to put the Owls in front, 24-17 late in the third quarter.

Fisher was 31 of 48 for 324 yards with a touchdown and did not throw an interception for the Bulldogs. Gaither ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 91 yards and a score.

Kennesaw State (7-1, 4-0 Big South) remains undefeated against the Bulldogs (3-5, 1-3) in six meetings. The win was the Owls first since 2015 without a rushing touchdown.

