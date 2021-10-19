On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kentucky favored to win SEC; Pippen preseason player of year

The Associated Press
October 19, 2021 1:26 pm
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Kentucky is the favorite to win the Southeastern Conference title, while defending champion Alabama is picked to finish second in voting among a panel of national and league media.

Voters picked Vanderbilt sophomore guard Scotty Pippen Jr. as preseason SEC player of the year in results released by the league on Tuesday.

Pippen headlined the first-team All-SEC picks that also included Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler, a Georgia transfer. Alabama guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly also made the first team, along with Colin Castleton and Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar.

Ties were not broken.

        Insight by Galvanize: During this webinar Marianne Roth, the chief risk officer of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will provide a deep dive into enterprise risk management at CFPB. Additionally, Dan Zitting, the CEO of Galvanize, will discuss how making better use of data and technology can help federal agencies more rapidly allow decision makers address and mitigate risks.

The predicted order of finish: Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Mississippi State, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Georgia.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 10th Annual Pacific Information...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. and Indian Army kick off exercise in Alaska