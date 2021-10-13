Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Keylor Navas hurt right adductor muscle in qualifier vs US

The Associated Press
October 13, 2021 8:14 pm
< a min read
      

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas injured his right adductor muscle during Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifier against the United States and was replaced by Leonel Moreira at the start of the second half.

The 34-year-oild Navas, the starter for Paris Saint-German, made his 99th international appearance and had allowed a tying goal by Sergiño Dest in the 25th minute.

Navas, a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, joined PSG for the 2019-20 season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|10 NASCIO 2021 Annual Conference
10|10 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda deliver 246th Navy Birthday message