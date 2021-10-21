Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kotkaniemi scores in Montreal return, Hurricanes win 4-1

The Associated Press
October 21, 2021 10:07 pm
< a min read
      

MONTREAL (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored his first goal for Carolina in his return to Montreal, helping the Hurricanes beat the winless Canadiens 4-1 on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old Kotkaniemi left the Canadiens for the Hurricanes over the summer after signing a $6.1 million offer sheet. The Finn was booed every time he touched the ice, let alone the puck.

With 10:37 to go, Kotkaniemi tipped in a shot from Brady Skjei to restore Carolina’s two-goal lead.

Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist, Andrei Svechnikov also scored and Vincent Trocheck and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists.

        Insight by Tableau: Executives will discuss how data has driven the success behind their hiring and retention strategies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Frederik Andersen made 27 saves, allowing only Tyler Toffoli’s goal.

Jake Allen made 29 saves as Montreal dropped to 0-5-0 after reaching the Stanley Cup Finals last season.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At Columbus on Saturday night.

Canadiens: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|18 37th Annual AME International...
10|18 Distributed Energy Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors outside of Bureau of Land Management office in Butte Falls, Oregon