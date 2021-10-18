Kremlin Cup Results

On Air: For Your Benefit
The Associated Press
October 18, 2021 5:43 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At Olympic Stadium

Moscow

Purse: $565,530

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MOSCOW (AP) _ Results Monday from VTB Kremlin Cup at Olympic Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Pedro Martinez, Spain, and Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, and Laslo Djere, Serbia, 7-5, 6-7, 10-6.

