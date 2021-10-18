Kremlin Cup Results

Monday
At Olympic Stadium
Moscow
Purse: $565,530
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MOSCOW (AP) _ Results Monday from VTB Kremlin Cup at Olympic Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.
Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 7-6 (5), 5-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Pedro Martinez, Spain, and Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, and Laslo Djere, Serbia, 7-5, 6-7, 10-6.
Ken Skupski and Dominic Inglot, Britain, def. Roman Safiullin and Pavel Kotov, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.
Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic (4), Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-1.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok (4), Ukraine, def. Tereza Martincova and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 0-6, 6-2, 10-4.
