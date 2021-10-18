On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kremlin Cup Results

The Associated Press
October 18, 2021 6:00 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At Olympic Stadium

Moscow

Purse: $565,530

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MOSCOW (AP) _ Results Monday from VTB Kremlin Cup at Olympic Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 7-6 (5), 5-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Pedro Martinez, Spain, and Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, and Laslo Djere, Serbia, 7-5, 6-7, 10-6.

Ken Skupski and Dominic Inglot, Britain, def. Roman Safiullin and Pavel Kotov, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

        Insight by Galvanize: During this webinar Marianne Roth, the chief risk officer of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will provide a deep dive into enterprise risk management at CFPB. Additionally, Dan Zitting, the CEO of Galvanize, will discuss how making better use of data and technology can help federal agencies more rapidly allow decision makers address and mitigate risks.

Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic (4), Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok (4), Ukraine, def. Tereza Martincova and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 0-6, 6-2, 10-4.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 Swing for Scholarships Golf and Tennis...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visits Potomac Job Corps Center to announce return to traditional enrollment