On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kremlin Cup Results

The Associated Press
October 20, 2021 6:17 am
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Olympic Stadium

Moscow

Purse: $697,125

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MOSCOW (AP) _ Results Wednesday from VTB Kremlin Cup at Olympic Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Alibek Kachmazov, Russia, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Garbine Muguruza (2), Spain, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Hugo Nys (2), Monaco, 7-5, 6-7 (6), 10-7.

        Insight by Galvanize: During this webinar Marianne Roth, the chief risk officer of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will provide a deep dive into enterprise risk management at CFPB. Additionally, Dan Zitting, the CEO of Galvanize, will discuss how making better use of data and technology can help federal agencies more rapidly allow decision makers address and mitigate risks.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 NFPA 70, National Electrical Code (NEC)...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mammoth Hot Spring Terraces in fall