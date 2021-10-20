Kremlin Cup Results

Wednesday
At Olympic Stadium
Moscow
Purse: $697,125
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MOSCOW (AP) _ Results Wednesday from VTB Kremlin Cup at Olympic Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Alibek Kachmazov, Russia, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Garbine Muguruza (2), Spain, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Hugo Nys (2), Monaco, 7-5, 6-7 (6), 10-7.
