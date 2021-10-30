Krug, Binnington spark Blues to 1-0 win over Blackhawks

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Torey Krug scored and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in the St. Louis Blues’ 1-0 victory over the winless Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

The Blackhawks dropped to 0-7-2 to set a franchise record for the worst start to a season. Chicago was winless through eight games in 1953-54, when they were 0-7-1, and 1999-00, when they were 0-4-4.

The Blues rebounded after their first loss of the season Thursday night.

Krug scored on a power play at 7:35 of the third period. Vladimir Tarasenko fed Krug in the right faceoff circle. Krug’s wrist shot beat Marc-Andre Fleury through his pads.

With the assist, Tarasenko extended his points streak to six games (four goals, five assists).

Binnington earned his ninth career shutout. He improved to 11-1-3 over his last 15 regular-season starts.

Fluery made 36 saves for Chicago. He’s 0-5-0 this season.

COVID-19 PROTOCOL

Blues LW Brandon Saad has been cleared from COVID-19 protocol. He skated Saturday morning before practice began and then left. He is expectd back on the ice soon and could be ready to play in Wednesday’s game against the Kings in Los Angeles. Saad last played Oct. 20 against Vegas. … Blues C Ryan O’Reilly, former Conn Smythe Trophy winner, remains out on COVID-19 protocol. … Chicago’s Patrick Kane, Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman all remain day-to-day in COVID-19 Protocol.

INJURIES

Chicago C Tyler Johnson (neck soreness) was scratched for the game. Johnson left Friday’s game (a 6-3 loss to Carolina) in the second period. Coach Jeremy Colliton described the injury as a stinger in his neck and shoulder area.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host Ottawa on Monday night.

Blues: At Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.