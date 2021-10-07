Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 3, St. Louis 1

The Associated Press
October 7, 2021 12:42 am
1 min read
      
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 0 4 10
Edman 2b 5 1 3 0 0 1 .600
Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .333
O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .000
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Carlson rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Molina c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Sosa ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bader cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Wainwright p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
DeJong ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 7 3 4 7
Betts rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500
Seager ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000
T.Turner 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500
J.Turner 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Smith c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Pollock lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Lux ph 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Beaty 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
McKinney 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Souza Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bellinger cf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .500
Scherzer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Raley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Graterol p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Taylor lf 2 1 1 2 0 0 .500
St. Louis 100 000 000_1 5 0
Los Angeles 000 100 002_3 7 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Kelly in the 5th. b- for Jansen in the 9th. c-lined out for Lux in the 9th. d-lined out for McKinney in the 9th.

E_Seager (1). LOB_St. Louis 11, Los Angeles 7. HR_J.Turner (1), off Wainwright; Taylor (1), off Reyes. RBIs_J.Turner (1), Taylor 2 (2). SB_Edman 2 (2), O’Neill (1), Bellinger 2 (2). S_Wainwright, Scherzer.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 6 (Molina, Edman, Carlson, Arenado, O’Neill); Los Angeles 2 (T.Turner 2, Pollock, Betts). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 11; Los Angeles 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_O’Neill. GIDP_T.Turner.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Goldschmidt).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wainwright 5 1-3 4 1 1 2 5 95 1.69
García 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 27 0.00
Gallegos 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
McFarland, L, 0-1 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 18 13.50
Reyes 0 1 1 1 0 0 4 Inf
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer 4 1-3 3 1 1 3 4 94 2.08
Kelly 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Treinen 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 32 0.00
Knebel 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
Jansen, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 0.00

Reyes pitched to 1 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_García 1-0, Reyes 1-1, Kelly 2-0, Knebel 1-0. HBP_Scherzer (Bader), Graterol (Bader). WP_Scherzer, Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Alan Porter; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jim Wolf; Right, Ramon De Jesus; Left, Chris Segal.

T_4:15. A_53,193 (56,000).

