L.A. Dodgers 3, St. Louis 1

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|0
|4
|10
|
|Edman 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.600
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Carlson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sosa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bader cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Wainwright p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|DeJong ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|4
|7
|
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|T.Turner 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Lux ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Beaty 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McKinney 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Souza Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bellinger cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.500
|Scherzer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Raley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Taylor lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|000_1
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|002_3
|7
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Kelly in the 5th. b- for Jansen in the 9th. c-lined out for Lux in the 9th. d-lined out for McKinney in the 9th.
E_Seager (1). LOB_St. Louis 11, Los Angeles 7. HR_J.Turner (1), off Wainwright; Taylor (1), off Reyes. RBIs_J.Turner (1), Taylor 2 (2). SB_Edman 2 (2), O’Neill (1), Bellinger 2 (2). S_Wainwright, Scherzer.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 6 (Molina, Edman, Carlson, Arenado, O’Neill); Los Angeles 2 (T.Turner 2, Pollock, Betts). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 11; Los Angeles 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_O’Neill. GIDP_T.Turner.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|95
|1.69
|García
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|0.00
|Gallegos
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|McFarland, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|13.50
|Reyes
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Inf
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|4
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|94
|2.08
|Kelly
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Graterol
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Treinen
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|0.00
|Knebel
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Jansen, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|0.00
Reyes pitched to 1 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_García 1-0, Reyes 1-1, Kelly 2-0, Knebel 1-0. HBP_Scherzer (Bader), Graterol (Bader). WP_Scherzer, Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Alan Porter; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jim Wolf; Right, Ramon De Jesus; Left, Chris Segal.
T_4:15. A_53,193 (56,000).
