L.A. Dodgers 6, Atlanta 5

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 12 5 6 12 Rosario lf 3 0 1 1 2 1 .500 Freeman 1b 4 1 3 0 1 0 .250 Albies 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .308 Riley 3b 4 1 1 0 1 3 .364 Pederson rf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .364 Duvall cf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .273 d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .111 Swanson ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .273 Morton p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 10 6 7 9 Betts rf 3 1 2 1 2 0 .300 Seager ss 4 1 1 2 1 3 .250 T.Turner 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .214 Smith c 5 1 2 0 0 1 .364 J.Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .143 Lux cf 0 0 0 0 2 0 .000 c-Pollock ph-lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Bellinger 1b 3 1 1 3 1 1 .286 Taylor lf-cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .556 Buehler p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Vesia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Souza Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bickford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bruihl p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Phillips p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gonsolin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 f-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Atlanta 000 410 000_5 12 0 Los Angeles 200 000 04x_6 10 0

a-popped out for Vesia in the 4th. b-struck out for Morton in the 6th. c-flied out for Lux in the 6th. d-pinch hit for Kelly in the 6th. e-grounded out for Matzek in the 8th. f-grounded out for Gonsolin in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 10, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Riley (2), Betts (1). HR_Seager (2), off Morton; Bellinger (1), off Jackson. RBIs_Pederson (3), Duvall 2 (2), Swanson (1), Rosario (2), Seager 2 (4), Bellinger 3 (3), Betts (1). SB_Betts (3), Albies (2), Taylor (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Freeman 2, d’Arnaud, Albies 2); Los Angeles 5 (Taylor 2, T.Turner, Smith 2). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 11; Los Angeles 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Pederson, Beaty. LIDP_Albies. GIDP_d’Arnaud, J.Turner.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Freeman); Los Angeles 3 (Lux, T.Turner, Lux; Seager, T.Turner, Bellinger; J.Turner, T.Turner, Bellinger).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton 5 3 2 2 6 5 96 3.60 Minter, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00 Matzek, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 6.00 Jackson, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 4 4 4 0 0 19 21.60 Chavez 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 16 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler 3 2-3 7 4 4 3 3 76 9.82 Vesia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Knebel 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 16 13.50 Bickford 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 13 0.00 Bruihl 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 0.00 Kelly 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00 Phillips 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 3 34 0.00 Gonsolin, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.50 Jansen, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 1-1, Vesia 3-0, Bickford 2-1, Bruihl 1-0, Kelly 2-0, Gonsolin 2-0. IBB_off Chavez (Seager). WP_Morton.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Todd Tichenor; Right, Jordan Baker; Left, Tripp Gibson.

T_4:14. A_51,307 (56,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.