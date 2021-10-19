Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 6, Atlanta 5

The Associated Press
October 19, 2021 9:41 pm
2 min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 12 5 6 12
Rosario lf 3 0 1 1 2 1 .500
Freeman 1b 4 1 3 0 1 0 .250
Albies 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .308
Riley 3b 4 1 1 0 1 3 .364
Pederson rf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .364
Duvall cf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .273
d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .111
Swanson ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .273
Morton p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
b-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 10 6 7 9
Betts rf 3 1 2 1 2 0 .300
Seager ss 4 1 1 2 1 3 .250
T.Turner 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .214
Smith c 5 1 2 0 0 1 .364
J.Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .143
Lux cf 0 0 0 0 2 0 .000
c-Pollock ph-lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .200
Bellinger 1b 3 1 1 3 1 1 .286
Taylor lf-cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .556
Buehler p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Vesia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Souza Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bickford p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bruihl p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Phillips p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gonsolin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
f-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 410 000_5 12 0
Los Angeles 200 000 04x_6 10 0

a-popped out for Vesia in the 4th. b-struck out for Morton in the 6th. c-flied out for Lux in the 6th. d-pinch hit for Kelly in the 6th. e-grounded out for Matzek in the 8th. f-grounded out for Gonsolin in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 10, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Riley (2), Betts (1). HR_Seager (2), off Morton; Bellinger (1), off Jackson. RBIs_Pederson (3), Duvall 2 (2), Swanson (1), Rosario (2), Seager 2 (4), Bellinger 3 (3), Betts (1). SB_Betts (3), Albies (2), Taylor (3).

        Insight by Confluent: Learn about how agencies are benefitting from that concept of data-in-motion to improve mission outcomes in this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Freeman 2, d’Arnaud, Albies 2); Los Angeles 5 (Taylor 2, T.Turner, Smith 2). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 11; Los Angeles 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Pederson, Beaty. LIDP_Albies. GIDP_d’Arnaud, J.Turner.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Freeman); Los Angeles 3 (Lux, T.Turner, Lux; Seager, T.Turner, Bellinger; J.Turner, T.Turner, Bellinger).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton 5 3 2 2 6 5 96 3.60
Minter, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00
Matzek, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 6.00
Jackson, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 4 4 4 0 0 19 21.60
Chavez 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 16 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler 3 2-3 7 4 4 3 3 76 9.82
Vesia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Knebel 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 16 13.50
Bickford 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 13 0.00
Bruihl 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 0.00
Kelly 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Phillips 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 3 34 0.00
Gonsolin, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.50
Jansen, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 1-1, Vesia 3-0, Bickford 2-1, Bruihl 1-0, Kelly 2-0, Gonsolin 2-0. IBB_off Chavez (Seager). WP_Morton.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Todd Tichenor; Right, Jordan Baker; Left, Tripp Gibson.

T_4:14. A_51,307 (56,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 NFPA 70, National Electrical Code (NEC)...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. and Indian Army kick off exercise in Alaska