L.A. Dodgers 6, Atlanta 5

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|12
|5
|6
|12
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.500
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.364
|Pederson rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.364
|Duvall cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.273
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Morton p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|7
|9
|
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.300
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|.250
|T.Turner 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Smith c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Lux cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|c-Pollock ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.286
|Taylor lf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.556
|Buehler p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Vesia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Souza Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bruihl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Phillips p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gonsolin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|f-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|000
|410
|000_5
|12
|0
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|04x_6
|10
|0
a-popped out for Vesia in the 4th. b-struck out for Morton in the 6th. c-flied out for Lux in the 6th. d-pinch hit for Kelly in the 6th. e-grounded out for Matzek in the 8th. f-grounded out for Gonsolin in the 8th.
LOB_Atlanta 10, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Riley (2), Betts (1). HR_Seager (2), off Morton; Bellinger (1), off Jackson. RBIs_Pederson (3), Duvall 2 (2), Swanson (1), Rosario (2), Seager 2 (4), Bellinger 3 (3), Betts (1). SB_Betts (3), Albies (2), Taylor (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Freeman 2, d’Arnaud, Albies 2); Los Angeles 5 (Taylor 2, T.Turner, Smith 2). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 11; Los Angeles 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Pederson, Beaty. LIDP_Albies. GIDP_d’Arnaud, J.Turner.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Freeman); Los Angeles 3 (Lux, T.Turner, Lux; Seager, T.Turner, Bellinger; J.Turner, T.Turner, Bellinger).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|6
|5
|96
|3.60
|Minter, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Matzek, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|6.00
|Jackson, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|19
|21.60
|Chavez
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler
|3
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|3
|3
|76
|9.82
|Vesia
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Knebel
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|13.50
|Bickford
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Bruihl
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Kelly
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Phillips
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|34
|0.00
|Gonsolin, W, 1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.50
|Jansen, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 1-1, Vesia 3-0, Bickford 2-1, Bruihl 1-0, Kelly 2-0, Gonsolin 2-0. IBB_off Chavez (Seager). WP_Morton.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Todd Tichenor; Right, Jordan Baker; Left, Tripp Gibson.
T_4:14. A_51,307 (56,000).
