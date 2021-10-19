Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 6, Atlanta 5

The Associated Press
October 19, 2021 9:43 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 12 5 Totals 33 6 10 6
Rosario lf 3 0 1 1 Betts rf 3 1 2 1
Freeman 1b 4 1 3 0 Seager ss 4 1 1 2
Albies 2b 5 1 1 0 T.Turner 2b 5 0 1 0
Riley 3b 4 1 1 0 Smith c 5 1 2 0
Pederson rf 4 1 2 1 J.Turner 3b 3 0 0 0
Duvall cf 5 1 2 2 Lux cf 0 0 0 0
d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 Pollock ph-lf 2 1 1 0
Swanson ss 4 0 2 1 Bellinger 1b 3 1 1 3
Morton p 2 0 0 0 Taylor lf-cf 4 1 2 0
Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Buehler p 1 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 Vesia p 0 0 0 0
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Souza Jr. ph 1 0 0 0
Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Bickford p 0 0 0 0
Chavez p 0 0 0 0 Bruihl p 0 0 0 0
Kelly p 0 0 0 0
Pujols ph 1 0 0 0
Phillips p 0 0 0 0
Gonsolin p 0 0 0 0
Beaty ph 1 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 410 000 5
Los Angeles 200 000 04x 6

DP_Atlanta 1, Los Angeles 3. LOB_Atlanta 10, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Riley (2), Betts (1). HR_Seager (2), Bellinger (1). SB_Betts (3), Albies (2), Taylor (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Morton 5 3 2 2 6 5
Minter H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Matzek H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jackson L,0-1 BS,0-1 1-3 4 4 4 0 0
Chavez 2-3 2 0 0 1 0
Los Angeles
Buehler 3 2-3 7 4 4 3 3
Vesia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Knebel 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Bickford 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Bruihl 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Kelly 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Phillips 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 3
Gonsolin W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Morton.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Todd Tichenor; Right, Jordan Baker; Left, Tripp Gibson.

        Insight by Confluent: Learn about how agencies are benefitting from that concept of data-in-motion to improve mission outcomes in this exclusive e-book.

T_4:14. A_51,307 (56,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 NFPA 70, National Electrical Code (NEC)...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. and Indian Army kick off exercise in Alaska