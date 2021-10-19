L.A. Dodgers 6, Atlanta 5

Atlanta Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 12 5 Totals 33 6 10 6 Rosario lf 3 0 1 1 Betts rf 3 1 2 1 Freeman 1b 4 1 3 0 Seager ss 4 1 1 2 Albies 2b 5 1 1 0 T.Turner 2b 5 0 1 0 Riley 3b 4 1 1 0 Smith c 5 1 2 0 Pederson rf 4 1 2 1 J.Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 Duvall cf 5 1 2 2 Lux cf 0 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 Pollock ph-lf 2 1 1 0 Swanson ss 4 0 2 1 Bellinger 1b 3 1 1 3 Morton p 2 0 0 0 Taylor lf-cf 4 1 2 0 Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Buehler p 1 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Vesia p 0 0 0 0 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Souza Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Bickford p 0 0 0 0 Chavez p 0 0 0 0 Bruihl p 0 0 0 0 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 Phillips p 0 0 0 0 Gonsolin p 0 0 0 0 Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0

Atlanta 000 410 000 — 5 Los Angeles 200 000 04x — 6

DP_Atlanta 1, Los Angeles 3. LOB_Atlanta 10, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Riley (2), Betts (1). HR_Seager (2), Bellinger (1). SB_Betts (3), Albies (2), Taylor (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Morton 5 3 2 2 6 5 Minter H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Matzek H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Jackson L,0-1 BS,0-1 1-3 4 4 4 0 0 Chavez 2-3 2 0 0 1 0

Los Angeles Buehler 3 2-3 7 4 4 3 3 Vesia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Knebel 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 Bickford 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Bruihl 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Kelly 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Phillips 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 3 Gonsolin W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Jansen S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Morton.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Todd Tichenor; Right, Jordan Baker; Left, Tripp Gibson.

T_4:14. A_51,307 (56,000).

