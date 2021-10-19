L.A. Dodgers 6, Atlanta 5

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|12
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|T.Turner 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Smith c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Pederson rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Lux cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pollock ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Morton p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor lf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Buehler p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vesia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Souza Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bruihl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Phillips p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonsolin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|000
|410
|000
|—
|5
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|04x
|—
|6
DP_Atlanta 1, Los Angeles 3. LOB_Atlanta 10, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Riley (2), Betts (1). HR_Seager (2), Bellinger (1). SB_Betts (3), Albies (2), Taylor (3).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|6
|5
|Minter H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Matzek H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jackson L,0-1 BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Chavez
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Buehler
|3
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Vesia
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knebel
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Bickford
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bruihl
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kelly
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phillips
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Gonsolin W,1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP_Morton.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Todd Tichenor; Right, Jordan Baker; Left, Tripp Gibson.
T_4:14. A_51,307 (56,000).
