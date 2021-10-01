Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 1:19 am
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 5 3 4 10
Tatis Jr. cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .281
Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .306
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Myers rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Kim ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .208
Marisnick lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .208
c-Profar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Rivas c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .219
d-Pham ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .087
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Grisham ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .238
Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Cronenworth ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 8 11 8 2 8
Betts rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .268
Seager ss 4 2 3 2 0 0 .298
T.Turner 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .325
Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247
Smith c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .260
J.Turner 3b 3 2 2 1 1 1 .278
Pollock lf 2 1 1 2 0 0 .302
Taylor lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Bellinger cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .162
Gonsolin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Graterol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Knebel p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Phillips p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
San Diego 010 020 000_3 5 0
Los Angeles 200 203 10x_8 11 0

a-grounded out for Graterol in the 5th. b-walked for Anderson in the 7th. c-grounded out for Marisnick in the 9th. d-flied out for Rivas in the 9th. e-lined out for Adams in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Kim (12), Seager (22). HR_Kim (8), off Gonsolin; Tatis Jr. (42), off Gonsolin; Betts (23), off Velasquez; Seager (14), off Velasquez; J.Turner (26), off Velasquez; Pollock (20), off Velasquez; Seager (15), off Adams. RBIs_Kim (34), Tatis Jr. 2 (97), Betts (57), Seager 2 (55), J.Turner (84), Pollock 2 (67), Smith (75), Bellinger (36). CS_T.Turner (5). SF_Pollock. S_Velasquez.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Tatis Jr., Marisnick, Machado); Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner). RISP_San Diego 1 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Muncy. GIDP_Smith.

DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Frazier, Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, L, 3-9 4 2-3 6 4 4 1 7 71 6.30
Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.68
Anderson 1 4 3 3 0 0 16 5.79
Adams 2 1 1 1 1 1 26 4.10
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonsolin 4 2-3 4 3 3 2 5 78 3.23
Graterol 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.13
Knebel, W, 4-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 25 2.45
Kelly 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 13 2.70
Phillips 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Kelly 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Brian Gorman; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:55. A_52,550 (56,000).

