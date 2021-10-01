L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 5 3 4 10 Tatis Jr. cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .281 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .306 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Myers rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Kim ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .208 Marisnick lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .208 c-Profar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Rivas c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .219 d-Pham ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .087 Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Grisham ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .238 Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Cronenworth ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 8 11 8 2 8 Betts rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .268 Seager ss 4 2 3 2 0 0 .298 T.Turner 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .325 Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247 Smith c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .260 J.Turner 3b 3 2 2 1 1 1 .278 Pollock lf 2 1 1 2 0 0 .302 Taylor lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Bellinger cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .162 Gonsolin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Graterol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Knebel p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Phillips p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

San Diego 010 020 000_3 5 0 Los Angeles 200 203 10x_8 11 0

a-grounded out for Graterol in the 5th. b-walked for Anderson in the 7th. c-grounded out for Marisnick in the 9th. d-flied out for Rivas in the 9th. e-lined out for Adams in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Kim (12), Seager (22). HR_Kim (8), off Gonsolin; Tatis Jr. (42), off Gonsolin; Betts (23), off Velasquez; Seager (14), off Velasquez; J.Turner (26), off Velasquez; Pollock (20), off Velasquez; Seager (15), off Adams. RBIs_Kim (34), Tatis Jr. 2 (97), Betts (57), Seager 2 (55), J.Turner (84), Pollock 2 (67), Smith (75), Bellinger (36). CS_T.Turner (5). SF_Pollock. S_Velasquez.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Tatis Jr., Marisnick, Machado); Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner). RISP_San Diego 1 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Muncy. GIDP_Smith.

DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Frazier, Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez, L, 3-9 4 2-3 6 4 4 1 7 71 6.30 Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.68 Anderson 1 4 3 3 0 0 16 5.79 Adams 2 1 1 1 1 1 26 4.10

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonsolin 4 2-3 4 3 3 2 5 78 3.23 Graterol 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.13 Knebel, W, 4-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 25 2.45 Kelly 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 13 2.70 Phillips 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Kelly 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Brian Gorman; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:55. A_52,550 (56,000).

