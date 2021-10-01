L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|4
|10
|
|Tatis Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.281
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Kim ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Marisnick lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|c-Profar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Rivas c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|d-Pham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Velasquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.087
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Grisham ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Cronenworth ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|8
|11
|8
|2
|8
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.298
|T.Turner 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Pollock lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.302
|Taylor lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.162
|Gonsolin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Knebel p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Phillips p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|010
|020
|000_3
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|200
|203
|10x_8
|11
|0
a-grounded out for Graterol in the 5th. b-walked for Anderson in the 7th. c-grounded out for Marisnick in the 9th. d-flied out for Rivas in the 9th. e-lined out for Adams in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Kim (12), Seager (22). HR_Kim (8), off Gonsolin; Tatis Jr. (42), off Gonsolin; Betts (23), off Velasquez; Seager (14), off Velasquez; J.Turner (26), off Velasquez; Pollock (20), off Velasquez; Seager (15), off Adams. RBIs_Kim (34), Tatis Jr. 2 (97), Betts (57), Seager 2 (55), J.Turner (84), Pollock 2 (67), Smith (75), Bellinger (36). CS_T.Turner (5). SF_Pollock. S_Velasquez.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Tatis Jr., Marisnick, Machado); Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner). RISP_San Diego 1 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 3.
Runners moved up_Muncy. GIDP_Smith.
DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Frazier, Hosmer).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, L, 3-9
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|7
|71
|6.30
|Hill
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.68
|Anderson
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|5.79
|Adams
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|4.10
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|78
|3.23
|Graterol
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.13
|Knebel, W, 4-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|2.45
|Kelly
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|2.70
|Phillips
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Kelly 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Brian Gorman; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:55. A_52,550 (56,000).
