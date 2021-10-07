L.A. Rams 26, Seattle 17

|L.A. Rams
|0
|3
|13
|10
|—
|26
|Seattle
|0
|7
|0
|10
|—
|17
Second Quarter
Sea_Metcalf 19 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 9:04.
LAR_FG Gay 31, 1:08.
Third Quarter
LAR_Henderson 5 run (kick failed), 7:56.
LAR_Higbee 13 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 4:46.
Fourth Quarter
Sea_Metcalf 23 pass from Smith (Myers kick), 9:16.
LAR_Michel 2 run (Gay kick), 6:08.
Sea_FG Myers 32, 2:45.
LAR_FG Gay 47, :24.
___
|
|LAR
|Sea
|First downs
|24
|22
|Total Net Yards
|476
|354
|Rushes-yards
|29-118
|25-92
|Passing
|358
|262
|Punt Returns
|1-11
|1-13
|Kickoff Returns
|4-73
|2-46
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-3
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-37-1
|21-33-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|2-21
|Punts
|5-46.4
|4-50.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-85
|3-20
|Time of Possession
|33:03
|26:57
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 17-82, Michel 11-37, Stafford 1-(minus 1). Seattle, Collins 15-47, Smith 3-23, Wilson 2-10, Dallas 4-7, Homer 1-5.
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 25-37-1-365. Seattle, Wilson 11-16-1-152, Smith 10-17-1-131.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Woods 12-150, Kupp 7-92, Higbee 2-14, D.Jackson 1-68, Henderson 1-17, Jefferson 1-16, Michel 1-8. Seattle, Metcalf 5-98, Lockett 5-57, Dallas 2-32, Dissly 2-29, Collins 2-25, Hart 2-19, Homer 1-13, Swain 1-9, Parkinson 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Seattle, Myers 35.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments