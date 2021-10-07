L.A. Rams 26, Seattle 17

L.A. Rams 0 3 13 10 — 26 Seattle 0 7 0 10 — 17

Second Quarter

Sea_Metcalf 19 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 9:04.

LAR_FG Gay 31, 1:08.

Third Quarter

LAR_Henderson 5 run (kick failed), 7:56.

LAR_Higbee 13 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 4:46.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Metcalf 23 pass from Smith (Myers kick), 9:16.

LAR_Michel 2 run (Gay kick), 6:08.

Sea_FG Myers 32, 2:45.

LAR_FG Gay 47, :24.

LAR Sea First downs 24 22 Total Net Yards 476 354 Rushes-yards 29-118 25-92 Passing 358 262 Punt Returns 1-11 1-13 Kickoff Returns 4-73 2-46 Interceptions Ret. 2-3 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 25-37-1 21-33-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 2-21 Punts 5-46.4 4-50.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 5-85 3-20 Time of Possession 33:03 26:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 17-82, Michel 11-37, Stafford 1-(minus 1). Seattle, Collins 15-47, Smith 3-23, Wilson 2-10, Dallas 4-7, Homer 1-5.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 25-37-1-365. Seattle, Wilson 11-16-1-152, Smith 10-17-1-131.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Woods 12-150, Kupp 7-92, Higbee 2-14, D.Jackson 1-68, Henderson 1-17, Jefferson 1-16, Michel 1-8. Seattle, Metcalf 5-98, Lockett 5-57, Dallas 2-32, Dissly 2-29, Collins 2-25, Hart 2-19, Homer 1-13, Swain 1-9, Parkinson 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Seattle, Myers 35.

