Lamar Jackson back at practice for Ravens

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 7:57 pm
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back at practice Friday after missing the previous two days with a back issue.

Jackson was listed as a full participant in practice by the Ravens, and he’s questionable for Sunday’s game at Denver, although offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday he didn’t think the injury was serious.

Baltimore ruled out tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip) for the game against the Broncos.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

